Let’s do a polygraph test together

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been challenged to undergo polygraph testing together with National Transformation Alliance (NTA) leader Gary Griffith.
A polygraph test—also known as a lie detector test—is done on a machine that measures a person’s physiological responses when they respond to questions.
Speaking at a joint NTA and United National Congress (UNC) meeting at the SWWTU Hall, Port of Spain, on Wednesday evening, Griffith issued the challenge to Rowley, as he warned citizens of what he described as a dictatorship government.
“Trinidad and Tobago, yesterday it was me, today it is Farley Augustine, tomorrow it could be you. We have to understand what is happening in this country,” he said.
Griffith disclosed that he underwent a polygraph test in Miami which he was willing to make public.
He said the questions he was asked included: “Have I ever received any inducements as the police commissioner? Did I ever receive anything of value in making decisions?”
He read his test results, which stated: “Based upon careful analysis of the polygraphs used to examine the subject, it is the opinion of this examiner that the subject was truthful to the responses. There was no deception indicated to any of the relevant test questions asked.”
Said Griffith: “I have a polygraph test to prove that I do not lie and that every single thing that Keith Rowley said as it pertains to firearms, he lied. However, I want to challenge Keith Rowley to do polygraph testing, he and Gary Griffith, mano a mano!”
He said some of the questions he wanted Rowley to answer under polygraph testing were:
1. Did you ever use your position to benefit financially by illegal activities inclusive of State assets to move it from one location to another to financially benefit yourself?
2. Did you ever harass, meet or influence the police to investigate political opponents?
3. Have you ever compromised your position as a Member of Parliament to influence independent bodies to make decisions to benefit you politically?
4. Tell us everything you know about Emailgate.
5. Do you know where the type-written Emailgate really came from?
6. Did you ever harass a commissioner of police to fast-track approval for explosive licences for your friends in Tobago?
7. Did you ever harass a commissioner of police to get FUL dealership licence for your partner in Tobago?
8. Do you communicate or influence police officers to target political opponents?
9. Did you influence or intimidate the previous Police Service Commission chairman to withdraw a merit list illegally?
Griffith said during his tenure as police commissioner, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Special Branch completed a “damning report” based on “intelligence” on a PNM minister, which Rowley dismissed.
However, he said Rowley used a report from “three jokers” who were tasked to investigate him (Griffith) for Firearm User’s Licences that were issued.
‘I gave out 4,000-odd firearms’
Griffith said he was able to clean up the corruption in the Police Service with the issuance of firearms and make it easier for law-abiding citizens to get guns.
“I gave out 4,000-odd firearms out of 50,000-odd applicants. Half of that were to law enforcement officials,” he said.
The other 2,000, he said, were never lost or used for murders, but provided people an opportunity to protect themselves.
Griffith noted that during the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government from 2013 to 2015 when they worked as a team, there was the highest reduction in violent crime in 30 years.
Griffith said whenever the PNM is in government, crime increases.
He said he refused to be a “political puppet” for Rowley, whom he said injected $45 million into the TTPS and directed him to go after political opponents.
“Any other country in the world there would have been a snap election. What that man has done is similar to dictatorship,” he said.
Griffith said to get rid of Rowley, there must be unity, as he noted coalition governments defeated the PNM in 1986, 1995 and 2010.
He said he has worked with four prime ministers—Patrick Manning, Basdeo Panday, Rowley and Persad-Bissessar—and that Persad-Bissessar was the hardest working leader.
Said Griffith: “The contrast is that yesterday morning at 10.17 a.m. Keith Rowley is on the golf course on the seventh hole playing golf. The man plays golf Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to midday and then 2 p.m. stays on the golf course with his partners.
“That is why the country is the way it is... I give the assurance to the country we are ready to work, we are ready to transform Trinidad and Tobago. Give us a chance.”