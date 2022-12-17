LET’S FIX OUR MEN

Erla Christopher____use

Acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher

Acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher yesterday made a special appeal to females who wore the titles of mother, wife, sister, daughter, and aunt, to exert their influence over the men in their lives to get them to change their behaviour.

“We hold positions of influence. We can influence the minds of all the young men who are bent on living a life of crime. We can influence all those young men who are hired as shooters. All these young men who display disrespect for life,” Christopher said.

She noted that she has been in the Police Service for the last 40 years, and has been involved in the administrative aspects of the organisation, as well as the training and development of the officers.

Christopher also described her first week as being the head of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) as “interesting”.

Responding to questions posed by the Express at the police weekly news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain yesterday, Christopher noted that even though there were some challenges, especially with the current murder toll being the highest in this country’s history, she did not feel daunted by being head of the TTPS at this time.

“I’ve been in the position for the past week, and it’s been interesting,” she said.

“It is not daunting. I would have said it before, and Mr (Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt) Simon would have indicated, it is not an impossible task. We are sure, that as a leadership team, we will continue to implement strategies which will mitigate the murder rate. But let’s wait and see,” Christopher said.

She also said, given the current challenges the TTPS faced, now may be the right time for female leadership.

“I am not a biological mother, but I have many children. I have many nieces and nephews. And I know what women bring to general life. I know the important role we play. So, it is not daunting, this position, to me. As a matter of fact, I think it is probably the right time to have that female leadership,” Christopher said.

Christopher is currently holding on for acting CoP McDonald Jacob who is on 35 days vacation. Jacob is scheduled to return to work on January 20, 2023.

However, the Express was told by senior police officials that Christopher may also be proceeding on leave in January.

When this was put to her, Christopher said that she did not have a definite answer for this, as the Human Resource Department was in the process of calculating her vacation leave eligibility.

“So I will be able to advise on a future date,” Christopher said.

She emphasised that, despite this, the TTPS was in good hands.

“I want to assure you the TTPS leadership will always be intact,” Christopher said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Threats of legal action fail to stop Burna Boy concert

Threats of legal action fail to stop Burna Boy concert

LAST night’s Burna Boy concert at O2 Park, Chaguaramas, was able to proceed after all despite recent threats of court action to have it stopped.

Yesterday evening Cash Money Brothers Promotion said it had “decided to allow the concert to go on” because of the respect it said it had for patrons who had already purchased their tickets.

Singing Francine dies in NY

Singing Francine dies in NY

THE calypso and parang communities have once again gone into mourning as another cultural icon, Francine Edwards, better known as Singing Francine, has passed away.

Seventy-nine-year-old Edwards, known for many hit Christmas songs including “Hooray, Hurrah”, “Parang Parang”, “I love Christmas”, “Christmas is Love”, “Caribbean Christmas” and “Ay Ay Maria” as well as several compelling commentaries including “Go Brave” and “Runaway”, died as a result of heart failure in New York early yesterday morning.

Back in business

Back in business

THE Scrap Metal Bill 2022 was passed in the Senate yesterday, clearing the way for the regulation of the industry.

The Bill was passed with amendments in the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday.

It provides for a modern regulatory framework to manage the scrap metal industry and will repeal the Old Metal and Marine Stores Act. The Bill will come into force on such date as fixed by the President by proclamation.

COURT AWARDS SOLDIER $.5M IN DAMAGES

COURT AWARDS SOLDIER $.5M IN DAMAGES

A TRINIDAD and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) soldier has been ordered by the court to be compensated over $500,000 and promoted.

The corporal was bypassed to become sergeant.

Karamchand Badree joined the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment in July 1998. Upon completion of basic recruit training, he was posted to the support and service battalion and employed as an air-condition technician. In the latter part of his military career, he acted as head of department. He was also deployed to officer of the Minister of National Security from 2012 to 2014

LET’S FIX OUR MEN

LET’S FIX OUR MEN

Acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher yesterday made a special appeal to females who wore the titles of mother, wife, sister, daughter, and aunt, to exert their influence over the men in their lives to get them to change their behaviour.

“We hold positions of influence. We can influence the minds of all the young men who are bent on living a life of crime. We can influence all those young men who are hired as shooters. All these young men who display disrespect for life,” Christopher said.

Recommended for you