LET’S FIX OUR MEN

Acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher yesterday made a special appeal to females who wore the titles of mother, wife, sister, daughter, and aunt, to exert their influence over the men in their lives to get them to change their behaviour.
“We hold positions of influence. We can influence the minds of all the young men who are bent on living a life of crime. We can influence all those young men who are hired as shooters. All these young men who display disrespect for life,” Christopher said.
She noted that she has been in the Police Service for the last 40 years, and has been involved in the administrative aspects of the organisation, as well as the training and development of the officers.
Christopher also described her first week as being the head of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) as “interesting”.
Responding to questions posed by the Express at the police weekly news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain yesterday, Christopher noted that even though there were some challenges, especially with the current murder toll being the highest in this country’s history, she did not feel daunted by being head of the TTPS at this time.
“I’ve been in the position for the past week, and it’s been interesting,” she said.
“It is not daunting. I would have said it before, and Mr (Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt) Simon would have indicated, it is not an impossible task. We are sure, that as a leadership team, we will continue to implement strategies which will mitigate the murder rate. But let’s wait and see,” Christopher said.
She also said, given the current challenges the TTPS faced, now may be the right time for female leadership.
“I am not a biological mother, but I have many children. I have many nieces and nephews. And I know what women bring to general life. I know the important role we play. So, it is not daunting, this position, to me. As a matter of fact, I think it is probably the right time to have that female leadership,” Christopher said.
Christopher is currently holding on for acting CoP McDonald Jacob who is on 35 days vacation. Jacob is scheduled to return to work on January 20, 2023.
However, the Express was told by senior police officials that Christopher may also be proceeding on leave in January.
When this was put to her, Christopher said that she did not have a definite answer for this, as the Human Resource Department was in the process of calculating her vacation leave eligibility.
“So I will be able to advise on a future date,” Christopher said.
She emphasised that, despite this, the TTPS was in good hands.
“I want to assure you the TTPS leadership will always be intact,” Christopher said.