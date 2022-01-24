LET’S GO WITH GARY

The Police Service Commission invoked the “doctrine of necessity” to appoint Gary Griffith acting Police Commissioner in August 2021.
The reason: The Commission was unclear about the legal basis on which it could make the appointment for Griffith to act as Commissioner of Police.
This was reflected in a Police Service Commission Minute, dated August 13, 2021. This was part of the bundle of documents which was requested under a Freedom of Information application by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, on behalf of his client, Ravi Balgobin Maharaj.
The doctrine of necessity is a term used to describe the basis on which extra-constitutional actions by administrative authority which are designed to restore order on the pretext of stability, are found to be constitutional even if such an action would normally be deemed to be in contravention to established norms and conventions.
“In arriving at its decision (to appoint Griffith to act), the Commission agreed that it would invoke the Doctrine of Necessity to justify the application of Legal Notice 103 of 2009, which provided for the Commission to appoint persons to act as Deputy Commissioner of Police and Commissioner of Police together with Clause (4) of Legal Notice 183 of 2021, which widened the pool of persons to include contract officers.
“In this regard, the Commission considered the provision of the Constitution and both Legal Notices in its decision making process,” the Minute stated.
President’s letter
The Minute said the (then) chairman (Bliss Seepersad) raised the response dated August 13, 2021 received from President Paula-Mae Weekes regarding the nomination of persons to act as Commissioner of Police.
The President’s response came following a letter from Seepersad dated August 12, 2021 which submitted two names—Griffith and McDonald Jacob—as nominees to act in the office of Commissioner of Police.
“The Commission discussed the contents of the President’s response which stated in part. “Legal Notice 183 of 2021 does not provide any guidance and parameters or information of which the President should be seized before make (making) a selection... Legal Notice 103 of 2009 for selecting an acting Commissioner of Police remains good law, and not revoked by Legal Notice 183 of 2021”.
The President’s letter continued: “I can only conclude that in his wisdom the draftsman of Legal Notice 183 of 2021 considered it desirable that the President be informed of the list from which an acting Commissioner of Police is selected.”
The Minute stated the Commission was of the view that the President, having been sent the list of suitable persons for the office of Commissioner of Police, interpreted that she was being approached as the person to make the appointment. “However, based on the response received, the Commission concluded that it would have to make the appointment,” the Minute said.
“Regarding Legal Notice 103 of 2009 the legislation did not provide for the sending of a list to the President and Clause 4 of Legal Notice No 183 of 2021 did not provide any direction beyond the action of sending the list to the President. Based on the President’s response, and having regard to Legal Notice 103 of 2009 the Commission is empowered to appoint someone to act in the office,” it added.
“The scope of the Commission’s power is widened by Legal Notice 183 of 2021 and thus created a wider pool from which it can draw. Neither Legal Notices were revoked and therefore it is lawful for the Commission to appoint using the powers granted to it by both Legal Notices.”
The Commission discussed the possibilities of a contract officer being recommended to act in the office and it decided that Griffith would be appointed to act as CoP from August 17, 2021 pending the conclusion of the procedure outlined in Legal Notice of 2021 3 (f) (for the appointment of a substantive Commissioner of Police), the Minute said.
Justice Nadia Kangaloo in October 2021 ruled that the appointment of Griffith to act as Commissioner of Police unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect. The court struck down Clause 4 of Legal Notice 183 of 2021 as well as Legal Notice 103 of 2009.