Let’s share the burden

THE Caribbean Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) has called on the Keith Rowley Government to seek Caricom’s help to manage the Venezuelan crisis.
Rowley is set to assume the Caricom chairmanship from January.
CCHR is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Belmont, Trinidad.
The chairman is human rights activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt while Dr Carolyn Gomes is vice-chairman.
Denise Pitcher, the executive director, told the Express by phone yesterday that the call for Government to seek Caricom help to treat with the Venezuelan crisis is a decision that was taken with the consensus of all CCHR members.
In an opinion piece sent to the Express yesterday, the CCHR stated that deporting persons back to the risky situation from which they fled is inhumane and conflicts with Trinidad and Tobago’s obligations under international human rights law.
The organisation reminded Rowley that T&T is bound by international law as a member of the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the human rights principles that it espouses.
It noted that the Refugee Convention places expectations on its signatories to protect asylum seekers’ and refugee rights; however, it also offers avenues to a state that is struggling to honour its obligations under the Convention and provide international protection.
The CCHR stated that the Convention recognises that the burdens of providing international protection may be too great for some states to bear on their own. This, it noted, is acknowledged in its Preamble where it states that “the grant of asylum may place unduly heavy burdens on certain countries, and that a satisfactory solution of a problem of which the United Nations has recognised the international scope and nature cannot therefore be achieved without international co-operation”.
“Based on this principle, we urge the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to seek the help of its Caricom brothers and sisters and the wider international community to manage the crisis,” stated the CCHR.
“Trinidad and Tobago must do all that it can, taking into consideration the guidance and support that is at our disposal, to protect vulnerable persons seeking international protection, engage in efforts to eradicate the scourges of human trafficking and smuggling and save lives,” it stated.
Two-fold benefits
The CCHR added that all options have not been exhausted.
“And so we reiterate our call to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to consider exploring the option of a burden-sharing agreement with other Caricom members and the wider international community,” it stated.
According to the CCHR, the benefits would be two-fold - the establishment of a proper response to the humanitarian crisis, “which it appears, is too much for Trinidad and Tobago to bear alone and the opportunity to save face and restore the international community’s faith in Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to honour its international obligations and protect human rights”.
The CCHR also called on Caricom’s leadership to recognise that there needs to be a regional approach to this crisis and support the efforts of the Trinidad and Tobago Government to prevent tragedies like the one that occurred last Sunday with the drownings of Venezuelan migrants.
Criminalisation of the
asylum process
The CCHR noted that it has consistently acknowledged the challenges this Government faces in dealing with the influx of Venezuelan migrants and refugees to T&T’s shores and it recognises that the Covid-19 pandemic has added to these challenges and impairs the country’s ability to effectively respond to this crisis, given the economic crisis that the pandemic has created.
However, the CCHR stated these challenges do not excuse T&T from its commitments to its international obligations and commitments to defend and protect human rights. Indeed, human rights are also integrated into our Constitution and laws, it added.
The CCHR also expressed concern over the “criminalisation” of the asylum process, where persons are deported based on irregular entry, placing vulnerable persons at further risk.
It stated the protection of human rights should be the foundation of the Government’s response to manage this crisis.
“And so as we commemorate International Migrants Day (Friday), we encourage the Government to reaffirm its commitment to allow safe, dignified and humane routes to seek protection,” it stated.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Venezuela’s chief prosecutor Tarek Saab said two people had been arrested in relation to the shipwreck last weekend off the eastern Venezuelan coast — the owners of the boat and the property from which it embarked.
Arrest warrants have also been issued for seven national guard officers who had extorted the equivalent of US$4,500 from the owner of the boat in exchange for overlooking his trafficking business, Saab said in televised comments.
Authorities updated the death toll from the boat wreck to at least 28 from an initial 14, he said.