“Let’s wait and see”.

IT has been more than three years since Chaguanas teacher Susan Maynard walked out from her home and disappeared.

Her elderly mother will however never stop searching for her, if even on her own.

Susan’s mother, Clarissa Jones, told Express in an interview on Wednesday she knows that at her age she is in the high-risk category to contract the potentially fatal Covid-19 coronavirus, and this, as well as restrictions across the country, has posed as setbacks in the quest to find her missing daughter.