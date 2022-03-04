“Let’s wait and see”.
That was the response of Energy Minister Stuart Young to a question about whether Paria Fuel Co Ltd chairman Newman George, general manager Mushtaq Mohammed and terminal manager Collin Piper would stay in office, especially during the course of the investigation into the circumstances leading to the tragic accident at Paria which led to the loss of four lives.
Young said the bodies of the four divers were retrieved without “significant decomposition” and without dismemberment.
There have been calls for the resignation of George, in particular, and the entire board in general.
“At this stage, I have not received any resignations, nor am I asking for any. That would be premature... I have seen the names being called...but I would prefer to let’s wait and see.
“Obviously, if the investigative panel comes at a certain stage with a recommendation... that certain persons should step aside to allow the investigation to take place, I would give that consideration,” Young said.
Young yesterday announced three of the members comprising the five-member investigative panel established to probe the tragedy—Shiv Sharma (chairman), Gregory Wilson and Eugene Tiah.
Energy giants BP and Shell would each nominate a representative to sit on the committee, and these two people would be the “critical members”, Young said.
Addressing concerns about the independence and, therefore, the credibility of the panel, Young said the Government had taken measures to ensure the investigative committee, which has 45 days to submit a report to the Ministry of Energy, is independent.
The committee has been empowered to co-opt additional members, though Young said his (Young) preference would be for the committee to co-opt expertise rather than additional members.
The committee, which is being appointed under the legal umbrella of the Ministry of Energy as the regulator in law, will officially receive their instruments of appointment next week.
BP and Shell would not be limited to recommending nationals, but will be able to tap into its international operations in selecting the two representatives, Young said. The committee would examine the events from 2.45 p.m. last week Friday, when the accident occurred, to midnight Wednesday night when the final body was recovered.
Compensation laws
On the issue of compensation for the families, Young said: “There are a number of laws that would apply here... Let the families get the necessary advice, and I hope that if it comes to that, that the right persons do what is right.”
He noted that LCMS, the employer, and Paria were two entities that must have had a role to play in this matter.
He again offered his sincerest condolences. “We continue to ask God’s intervention so that they would be given the strength as they go through these difficult times,” he said.
He said Paria had been instructed to provide to the families “the comforts and support... I know when I was there on Saturday (last), they had already located an appropriate counsellor and his firm to offer the support.
“I also know the trauma and the emotions that were running very high, understandably at the time, and hopefully now that there is allowed (to them) some closure for the families, they can go through their grieving process.”
He said he was also asking LMCS, the employer of the workers, to provide the necessary support. Young also thanked those involved in the recovery (of the bodies) operation.
Regulator with jurisdiction
Young stressed that 45 days (for the submission of the panel’s report) was the outside date, and if it finished its work earlier, he would expect them to deliver the report.
“If I said I wanted it (the report) within two days, the answer to that would be, ‘Oh, that is too short.’ You’re damned if you do, and you’re damned if you don’t,” he said.
Young said he would do nothing to prejudice the investigation, but if the Government believes there is anything the population needs to be informed about, it will do so.
He said there was no reason for concern about conflicts of interests arising out of the composition of the panel and possible trading connections among Paria and BP and Shell.
He said the Government had made one request of BP and Shell, and that was to ensure the two representatives are specialists in this area.
In response to questions, he also said the Minister of Energy, using his authority as the “regulator with jurisdiction” over the accident at Paria could, from a legal point of view, write to anyone who is reluctant to provide the panel with information to do so, and if they refuse, “there will be consequences”.
He said he could see “no way” where there could be a “cover-up” in the probe.
Mandate of
investigative panel
Its specific mandate, among other things, is:
1. To ascertain the scope of works issued by Paria for the exercise
2. To ascertain the proposed selection plan or the work plan submitted by LMCS at the material site
3. To examine generally the policy, procedure, practices, conduct relating to its employees and organised labour for these types of maintenance exercises for Paria and other companies likewise
4. To identify the precise facts and circumstances that led up to and resulted in the loss of life and this was reasonable and justifiable in the particular circumstances
5. To examine all of the decisions and actions taken after it became clear that the five LMCS drivers went missing
6. To investigate the nature, extent and application of any standing orders, policy considerations, legislation or other instructions dealing with the situation which gave rise to this unfortunate and tragic incident
7. To identify whether Paria and LMCS employed sufficient safeguards and measures to ensure the safety of its contracted employees, property and prevention of the incident
8. To determine the adequacy and mechanical integrity of equipment utilised by LMCS
9. To determine the adequacy of LMCS’ plans which were utilised for the operation
10. To identify whether by act or omission any identified or unidentified party directly or indirectly caused loss of life
11. To examine the role played by Paria and LMCS through its respective units, individually and collectively, in dealing with this incident.