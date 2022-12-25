LET THERE BE PEACE

In the spirit of the season, we wish you, our dear readers, joy and happiness. Above all, we wish you the peace of knowing that you and your loved ones are safe and free from the risk of random or targeted violence.
On a day like today, Christmas Day, we would normally be inclined to keep it light and spread joy to the world. But these are not normal times, not when our own are losing their lives to violence in record numbers or are walking wounded, traumatised by the point of a gun or knife or sheer brute force.
Today, our thoughts are with you who have had to move on with life in a world that has been turned upside down and without the so very cherished presence of those most loved by you—a child, a parent, a life partner, a friend.
Today you may be expected to bury your pain, quell your trauma and get into the Christmas spirit because life awaits. Others are depending on you for a smile, for an indication of how they, too, must greet a world that has gone hostile and cruel and bereft of mercy and compassion. As you make yourself your own point of warmth, hoping to keep cold criminality at bay, please know that you are, for us, so much more than the collateral damage of the social decay that has our beloved country in its grip.
As the country’s leading national newspaper, we take our responsibility to keep you informed and to have the courage to speak truth to power when the situation demands no less of us.
Today is one such day.
We make no bones in asserting our position that the Government led by Dr Keith Rowley has checked out on the issue of crime and left the population to fend for itself. We understand why it has come to this position, but its reasons are not good enough in a country where each of us recognises that we are still alive only because nobody wants us dead badly enough to make even an amateur effort to kill us. And even then, we are not safe from the risk of the stray bullet or mistaken identity.
Having brought the fullest reserves of its intellectual power to the task in 2018 without much success, the Government has been forced to accept that crime is a complex problem that requires much more than bravado, tough-looking uniforms and the impression of heavy artillery. It also defies a packed legislative agenda, tough fines with severe prison terms and laws for which we have been willing to sacrifice our constitutional rights in exchange for safety and security.
The roots of violence in T&T run deep into our history and wide across the layers of our society, although its branches hold fruits unique in shape and texture: organised crime run from above; guerilla warfare from the underclass grabbing its own piece of the pie; the many faces of corruption that define a society driven by privilege instead of individual rights; power imbalances based on gender, age, economics and geography. In the face of such complexity, only naiveté and expediency would lead any political party to boast of having the solution to crime and actually believe that the power of the State would be enough to triumph.
At the same time, only wilful self-delusion would lead a people to buy into this claim. Dr Rowley’s first inkling of the complexity of crime came early in his tenure as prime minister when he responded to the murder of women in domestic violence situations with the clumsy comment: “You called on the prime minister to do something about crime. I am not in your bedroom; I am not in your choice of men.” It was the response of one who had come to the job of national leadership without even an elementary understanding of the power imbalances baked into societies shaped by patriarchal power.
It took Dr Rowley four years to begin to appreciate the depth of the problem enough to attempt to tackle it from a public-health perspective. Following a Cabinet retreat in mid-July, he announced a committee of permanent secretaries tasked with developing a response to crime. Outlining the plan, he said the Government intended to “declare violent crime as a public health issue” and cited many forms: domestic violence, violence in schools and other violent crime. Whether this committee is still at work or not is unclear.
With the 2022 murder toll on the verge of 600 killings, we refuse to accept the Government’s surrender on crime. The Government must rise above the defeat of its 2018 plan and its many differences with critics of its administration to form a dynamic national coalition against crime. Dr Rowley must also rise above his own personal weaknesses of a thin skin and the stubbornness that allows him to keep a known failure as Fitzgerald Hinds in the National Security portfolio. With lives at stake, all our leaders, whether in office or not, must stand for the safety and security of the people and the nation, but only Dr Rowley and has team carry this responsibility with the sworn duty and full constitutional power and resources of the State.
So with our Christmas wish for all to be safe and free from the risk of random or targeted violence, we urge Dr Rowley and his Government to put down the white flag of surrender and rise to their responsibility to lead in a war against crime.
May peace and happiness prevail across our land.