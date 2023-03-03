‘Let top cop question Rowley first’

Kamla Persad-Bissessar_________use

'probe ads': Kamla Persad-Bissessar

In welcoming the probe into alleged human traffickers, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday called on the Police Commissioner to interview Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley first.

She made the call because she said it was he who started the furore when he claimed in Parliament to have conducted wide-ranging investigations on the matter.

In a release, the former prime minister said there is need for a factual basis of the information Rowley supplied to Parliament last Friday.

Persad-Bissessar said all persons who have been making claims about human trafficking in the public domain should provide their evidence to the police.

“I call on everyone who is making allegations to now provide documen­ted evidence to the TTPS to support the allegations they have made. The time for hearsay and mauvais langue is over,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar further called on the police to investigate whether ad­vertising in the daily newspapers via ads for escort and other personal services may amount to enabling human trafficking.

“It’s amazing that some media continue to pontificate against human trafficking at the front of their newspapers, whilst in the back in their classified ads section, they may be actively enabling human trafficking,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar called on the Police Commissioner and TTPS to extend their investigations to include the paedophile allegations made in the Robert Sabga and Justice Judith Jones reports into children’s homes in this country.

Said Persad-Bissessar: “I condemn human trafficking as a vile scourge and evil in our society, and all those who enable it should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

She said the United National Con­gress (UNC) welcomes the investigation announced by Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-­Chris­­topher and the TTPS into human trafficking by “senior government officials” as identified in the US government State Department’s trafficking in persons reports.

She noted her government established the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) in 2013, saying she hopes this unit can contribute to this investigation.

Persad-Bissessar said given the fact that the US report on human trafficking in T&T has been publicly raised by the UNC since July 2022, it is “puzzling” as to why this important investigation is only now to be started.

“Ever since ‘senior government officials’ were identified by the US State Department as being involved in human trafficking, the UNC has sought to get answers in the Parliament as to what was being done about this,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar said the Rowley Government’s inaction on the report caused Trinidad and Tobago to be “disgracefully downgraded” to the international Tier 2 watchlist for human trafficking.

