“Let’s claim our space in this world and do it.”
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday as he sought to rally his colleagues to build on the legacy of the founders of Caricom. Rowley was addressing the opening ceremony of the 45th Regular Meeting of Caricom Heads at the Hyatt Regency.
His audience included Caricom leaders, Secretaries General of the UN, Caricom, and other international guests- Prime Minister of South Korea, President of Suriname, Premier of Bermuda, Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Premier of the Cayman Islands, Deputy Premier of the Turks and Caicos, Prime Minister of Montserrat, Assistant Foreign Minister of China, all coming for the commemoration of Caricom’s 50th anniversary today.
Demonstrating their confidence that the Caricom movement which has “not only survived but thrived, expanded and flourished” would be around for another 50 years, the Prime Minister said today the Heads of Government would be placing into a special time capsule, their letters, reflections, advice, lessons, addressed to their successors, 50 years from now, to be opened by them on July 4, 2073.
“On this special celebratory occasion we can reflect with reverence on the events that transpired in Chaguaramas on July 4, 1973 and pay homage to the foresight our founding fathers had when they laid the foundation upon which this great family of nations was built....I am particularly delighted to acknowledge the four visionaries who pioneered our regional integration movement with valour and ensured that the Original Treaty of Chaguaramas was signed on that fateful day- Prime Ministers Errol Barrow of Barbados, Forbes Burnham of Guyana, Michael Manley of Jamaica and Dr Eric Eustace Williams of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
“They..understood that our collective destiny can only be fulfilled through our determined collaboration in the face of global systems that are designed to keep us weak, dependent and apart from each other,” the Prime Minister stated.
“Those early steps taken in Chaguaramas have led us far beyond what the naysayers and doomsayers were certain would have been a short lifespan and another disastrous shattering. But here we are today, 50 years on, side by side, in mutual solidarity, regard, respect and esteem. Strong, committed, unified. Together this regional family of nations can examine with pride our achievements during the last half-century. We have faced challenges and have risen to overcome them, despite the difficulties, through our cooperation, our shared goals and above all else, through our friendship within Caricom,” he said.
Critical juncture
According to Rowley, “Historians of the future will agree that this celebration took place at a critical juncture in the regional integration movement. Never before have small states faced the broad and deep range of challenges that we face now. From climate change, pandemic, gun crimes and violence, trans-national migration issues to insecurity with food supplies, our region has been buffeted by many systemic storms. Throughout all of this, the majority of the people of our region have proven ourselves to be resilient, resourceful, determined and dignified.”
Noting that the region’s leaders had been learning from the lessons of history, the Prime Minister said: “It is true that some of the issues that our founding fathers grappled with on the long and difficult journey to Chaguaramas are still very much with us, but this is not to say that we have not made progress.” He cited the number of regional institutions that have been spawned - the Caribbean Development Bark, the Caribbean Development Fund, the Caribbean Telecommunications Union, the Caribbean Examinations Council, the Caribbean Court of Justice, The Caribbean Meteorological Organisation, Caricom Implementing Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), University of the West Indies, Caribbean Agricultural Development Institute (CARDI), The Caricom Competition Commission and the Multilateral Air Services Agreement. “I cautiously add the West Indies Cricket Team,” the Prime Minister said, causing laughter in the audience.
Caricom is the next best thing
The Prime Minister once again lamented that the politics did not allow us “to have one Caribbean nation from northern Bahamas to our Brazilian border with Guyana and Suriname. What a wonderful world it could have been today even if we had accepted three quarters of a loaf instead of no bread. However, what’s done is done. Let us not despair because in the absence of political union we were able, if not through vision but through necessity, we have been able to salvage a good chunk of regional functionality in very many areas (notwithstanding the stress dished out by the men’s cricket team”.
“We have Caricom as the next best thing to bring about regional movement by adding new blocks to the structure even as we strengthen what already exists. Even where there was doubt in the beginning, the experience must have shown us that we are stronger together and even though we are an amalgam of small pieces of the globe, on the world stage, we might be small but we are not insignificant. At Caricom we are at our strongest. We could be at our best. Let’s claim our space in this world and just DO IT,” the Prime Minister stated.
“Whilst we recognise that there is a whole lot more to be attained, at this juncture, we can proudly say that we have been going in the right direction, and with renewed confidence and vigour, we can indicate our intention to continue by joining the famous Jamaican radio announcer, Don Toppin, whose clarion call was always: “Today the Caribbean, Tomorrow the World”, the Prime Minister stated.