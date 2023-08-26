'Let us have Kemchan's body'

IT’S been five months since the body of missing Mayaro fisherman Rishi Khemchan was handed over to local officials by their Venezuelan counterparts. However, what was supposed to be a six-week wait to have the body released for burial has tuned into months.
His relative are now calling on the State to release his body so that they can bury him and bring closure to what has been a traumatic experience for them.
Khemchan was one of four people who went missing after they left the Guayaguayare Fishing Port on January 31 to undertake a five-day fishing trip.
The 32-foot pirogue on which they departed was spotted by fishermen on February 5, partially submerged in the sea, but without the men aboard.
Venezuelan authorities later confirmed the discovery of Khemchan’s body, found entangled in a mangrove at the edge of the isle of Cuciano, located south of Icacos, and on the northern Venezuelan coastline.
Following the intervention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, his body was handed over to personnel from the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard on March 10, witnessed by one of his relatives.
His relatives were told that following an autopsy and DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) testing, which should be concluded in six weeks, the body would be released for burial. This has not materialised.
Speaking with the Express on Thursday, Kavita, one of Khemchan’s sisters, said up to this day they’re still awaiting the DNA results.
“I am not sure what to believe, but Forensics (Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park) has been telling us that the lab to do the testing has been down and they’re not sure when it will be back up and running.
“Additionally, the officer handling the investigation has not been taking our calls. Whenever we call his cellphone it is going unanswered,” Kavita said.
She said back in March when her brother’s body was returned to Trinidad, they were told the DNA test would be completed in six weeks’ time. However, it’s now August and they still cannot bring closure to the traumatic ordeal they have had to face.
“We even asked if the DNA test could be done at a private lab and we would cover the cost, if that is what it would take, but even that we have not had an answer for.
“We appreciate what was done for us and it’s not that we want to bash anyone, but we would like to have his remains released to us so we can give him a proper burial. We are waiting and we want closure because it has been a difficult time for us.”
She said the family is certain beyond doubt that the body is that of Rishi.
“In March we identified his body via video call before it was returned to Trinidad. We were able to identify the clothes he was wearing and his cellphone, along with the death certificate and other documents that came with the body from Venezuela.
“There are things we could identify him by, so I’m baffled why we have to endure this wait and torture,” Kavita said.
She said the death certificate received from the Venezuelan authorities stated her brother’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma.
“We just want closure on this, that’s all.”