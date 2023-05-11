Let us return our silk

Senior Counsel Israel Khan says he is willing to return his “silk” if his senior colleagues would join him in a journey to President’s House to do so.
Khan has filed an action against the Attorney General seeking the High Court’s intervention to determine, amongst other things, whether the Prime Minister’s determination of who receives silk is inconsistent with the Constitution. The matter will come up in July.
Asked by the Express whether he would be willing to return his silk given that he believes the Executive should not be bestowing silk and whether past beneficiaries, including himself, should return it given that it was done in the same manner he is contesting.
He said, “It is my considered legal opinion that the process of a prime minister advising the president who should be awarded silk is unconstitutional and all of us, including myself, who have been awarded silk received this award as a result of the unconstitutional act of past prime ministers. I am willing to return my award of silk but I will only do that if the present AG Reginald Armour, Russell Martineau, Martin Daly, Douglas Mendes, Gilbert Peterson, Pamela Elder and Roger Gaspard accompany me to the President’s house and we all return our respective certificates of appointment of silk.”
Asked if he thought President Christine Kangaloo’s husband, Kerwyn Garcia, and her brother, Colin Kangaloo, should have been among the 18 receiving silk, Khan said they should not be awarded silk if they do not meet the criteria for such an award.
He said it looks like some people are of the view that because Garcia and Kangaloo are closely related to the President, even if they are fully qualified to receive such awards, that they should have been discriminated against and not receive the awards.
The President, he said, would have been totally “out of place” to receive advice from the Prime Minister to award these two individuals and refuse to do so as she had no choice in the matter.
Seebaran-Suite deserves silk
The Express noted the confusion with the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) stating that it had no discussions with the AG on the award of silk and asked Khan if he felt LATT president Lynette Seebaran-Suite should return her silk given the controversy and conflicting statements. Khan, current president of the Criminal Bar Association, responded that like himself, Seebaran-Suite, has been practising at the Bar for the past 43 years.
“And it is my considered opinion that, based on her merit, ability and integrity she is more than qualified for the award of silk. As a matter of fact, she should have been awarded silk some ten years ago,” he said.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Seebaran-Suite said she did not have anything further to add to the LATT’s release which was issued on Tuesday.
Khan also said the LATT does not have the right to have an input in the process, adding there is no legal obligation for the Attorney General to engage in consultation with anyone or any entity before he submits his lists of the attorneys to the Prime Minister for the award of silk.
He said the convention exists since T&T became a Republic that the Law Association and the Chief Justice will be consulted, but this is not a legal requirement.
The reality of the situation, he said, is that the Prime Minister is the person who selects the attorneys for the award of silk and once the President receives advice from the Prime Minister or from a Cabinet member acting on his behalf to make the awards the President under our Constitution is compelled to bestow the awards.
Whether this is unconstitutional is another issue, said Khan, noting that the Courts will soon decide whether all the awards of silk (up to the recent awards) were ultra vires the Constitution.
The Prime Minister had declined to meet with the LATT after it made a request to discuss the award of silk. Khan said if the LATT wanted to discuss the matter, it must do so with the AG, who is the Titular head of the Bar.