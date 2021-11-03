Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has signalled that Trinidad and Tobago could face more pressure from the decisions now being made at UN climate change forum COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Prime Minister, who is attending the conference, stated that the impact can be felt on the cost of food.
It was only on Monday that Value Added Tax (VAT) was removed from scores of food items.
The Prime Minister indicated that food prices are impacted globally. “Along with the Covid pandemic, this country faces other external challenges. The decisions now being made at the UN Climate Change COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, have the potential to affect us in very serious ways,” Rowley stated, in his Divali message to the nation.
“The international supply chain crisis which is currently disrupting all supplies is likely to be felt in your own food baskets here at home, as it is around the world,” he added.
Rowley said overall, T&T is at a vulnerable, crucial point in its history, “yet as some may seek to exploit this moment for their selfish, personal agenda. Your Government pointed out in budget 2021 many indicators for opportunities and economic improvements on the road ahead”.
The Prime Minister urged citizens to use the auspicious occasion of Divali to “explore your inner self, so that your personal, positive light will create a new mindset across Trinidad and Tobago so that our society will collectively engage the many hurdles that we are called upon to overcome”.
He stated that notwithstanding the changing circumstances, citizens must continue to have confidence in themselves, with the fervent hope that they can succeed together.
More politeness, please
Rowley also advised people to be kind to one another.
He stated that regardless of one’s religious affiliation, Divali can be interpreted as another spiritual moment in which we can seek to purify ourselves.
“Let us use the experience of this moment of Divali to make progressive changes in our lives. Let us become more cooperative, more forgiving of our fellow citizens, be more approving of sincere intentions, be more peaceful, selfless and non-judgmental,” he stated.
“I appeal, as Prime Minister, for more politeness, courtesy and respect in all our interactions with each other,” he added.
The Prime Minister stated it is a significant commendation that as a people the centuries-old festival of Deepavali, now Divali, celebrated across India and other parts of the world, is observed in Trinidad and Tobago.
He noted that in contrast, in many plural societies around the world, dark clouds frequently ignite religious differences, tribalism, identity politics, ethnic nationalism, extremism, and violent conflict.
Noting the religious harmony that exists in T&T, he said: “Fortunately, in this country we consciously try to avoid such experiences.
“To our credit, our society is identified by some indicators as among the happiest in the world, and we line up among the most successful multi-cultural and multi-religious peoples.”
He stated that Trinidad and Tobago, at its 59th year as an independent sovereign state, and its 45th year as a republic, is identified as a people, a society, with much to be thankful for.
“Yes, there have been challenges in our daily lives; protests, civil disturbances and unnecessary incitement, but our political system, although not perfect, has proven to be flexible, accommodating and resilient,” he added.
Rowley said the Vedic traditions of Divali can be interpreted as a great confluence, a spiritual moment during which people can reflect on their individual lives.
“This is the time in which we may see in the deyas a symbolism of a triumphant light over the dark corners in our lives and our society; that moment in which we seek God’s purity, so it will overcome imperfection as his goodness overcomes evil,” stated Rowley.