Letters demanding probes sent to five authorities

Although the Integrity Commission has closed its case into Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s purchase of a Tobago townhouse, letters have been sent to five different authorities, demanding investigations and requesting information under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
On the heels of this, the Integrity Commission dispatched letters on September 14, 2023, justifying its decision to close its investigation into Rowley and asked an attorney to provide evidence that businessman Allan Warner is a “PNM financier”.
On behalf of his client, activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, attorney Vishaal Siewsarran of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan’s Freedom Law Chambers wrote Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, Police Commissioner Erla Christopher, the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) chairman and the Commissioner of Valuations, asking for an investigation into the prime minister’s purchase and, in particular, whether there was an attempt to defraud the BIR with respect to the payment of stamp duty by not using the market value of the property ($1.68 million) but the “discounted” price of $1.2 million. The letters were dated September 11, 2023.
Another letter was also issued on the same date to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Administrator requesting all documents and information with respect to contracts given to Warner, the Warner Group of Companies Ltd and the Warner Construction and Sanitation Ltd or any other company or entity to which Warner is affiliated.
Letter to CoP
In his letter to the top cop, Siewsarran asked whether the police are probing Rowley and the townhouse purchase, as was requested by his client via letter since August 10.
The letter further noted that the “speed” at which the police commissioner rushed to launch a massive criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct of THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine was “telling”, and that pursuant to the FOIA, they want to know whether the police are probing Rowley.
Letter to the DPP
In his letter to the DPP, Siewsarran stated his client instructed him to demand an “urgent investigation” into the facts and circumstances surrounding the acquisition of two multi-million-dollar luxury townhouses by Rowley (one purchased by his daughter).
Siewsarran stated that it is “abundantly clear” that the Integrity Commission has “misinterpreted the law in this matter”.
The attorney stated that the DPP must investigate, among other things:
Did Dr Rowley fraudulently undervalue his properties by failing to disclose the true and correct market price for these two townhouses to the BIR when he was paying stamp duty? Did he disclose that eight months before, PNM Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire had purchased a similar, smaller unit for $1.715 million? The records show that he used significantly lower purchase prices to calculate and pay his stamp duty—ie, $1.68 million and $1.2 million, respectively, according to Siewsarran.
The letter stated it is “highly suspicious” that at a time when property prices were rising, that eight months after Alvin Hilaire bought his unit for $1.715 million that the price could suddenly drop to $1.2 million for Rowley.
The letter noted that on August 5, 2021, the Rowleys purchased a second townhouse for the same price of $1.2 million.
It was noted that House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George and Gilbert Peterson, SC, had already purchased townhouses and they paid “top dollar” for their units.
The letter stated this second townhouse purchase is “deeply suspicious” because three years prior, Warner had purchased the same unit for $1.6 million and was selling for $600,000 less.
It noted the stamp duty paid on this second townhouse was a mere $10,500 on a declared value of $1.2 million.
“This is ridiculous and absurd. It is mind-boggling that a unit which Mr Warner purchased for $1.6M and paid stamp duty in the sum of $29,500 could suddenly be re-sold to the Rowleys three years later for $1.2M with stamp duty paid at $10,500. It is clear that there is more in the mortar than just the pestle,” stated the letter.
The attorney said given the prices paid by other purchasers for smaller units in the same development, the “inescapable and irresistible inference” is that the townhouses were worth at least $1.8 million each and, “as such, stamp duty should have been assessed and paid on that sum which represented the market price”.
Letter to the BIR
In his letter to the BIR chairman, Siewsarran called for this matter of Rowley’s townhouse purchase and the stamp duty to be referred to the Criminal Tax Investigations Unit of the Inland Revenue Division of the Finance Ministry to “launch an immediate investigation into this matter to determine whether Rowley committed a fraud on the BIR and misconducted himself in public office by undervaluing these two luxury townhouses to illegally avoid paying the requisite stamp duty”.
The letter requested written confirmation of this, adding that failure to do so would result in the filing of a claim for judicial review to compel the BIR to do so.
Letter to Commissioner
of Valuations
The letter to the Commissioner of Valuations, Valuations Division. which falls under the Finance Ministry. also called for the matter to the referred to the Criminal Tax Investigations to determine whether fraud was committed.
Letter to the (THA)
Chief Administrator
In his letter to the THA Chief Administrator, Siewsarran stated that “persons who are politically aligned to the PNM who have been gifted high political office and substantial financial benefits by the Government purchased their townhouses at Inez Gate at a higher price, whilst the Honourable Prime Minister and his daughter purchased theirs at a significantly lower price”.