Licences granted: pharmacists get relief

PHARMACISTS were given some licence relief from midnight last night and can continue to operate, as Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday signed the Pharmacy Board Amendment (No. 2) Regulations, 2023.
The ministry stated in a media release that “as of midnight on January 31, 2023, pharmacies can continue to operate”.
“These Regulations allow for a pharmacy licence which was valid and subsisting immediately before February 1, 2023, to remain in force until a pharmacy licence for the period February 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024, is issued by the Council of the Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago, if the fee in respect of the renewal of the pharmacy licence was paid,” the ministry said.
It advised that, “These Regulations will be published later today.”
Deyalingh’s actions follow a rift between pharmacists and the Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago, over an increase in the fees for licenses.
Last month there were calls for the Government to intervene, as expirations of licences loomed and there was concern over pharmacies being able to operate.
Attorneys for the Ministry of Health had instructed the Pharmacy Board’s president and treasurer Andrew Rahaman to sign, seal and deliver all practising certificates to the registrar of the board’s council, allowing pharmacists who paid their annual fees of $150, to receive their licences.
The legal letter warned of the “impact upon the national health system” if those pharmacists were left unable to practise. The minister had warned the State would approach the High Court for an injunction to secure compliance, while there were reports that the Pharmacy Board had encountered bureaucratic challenges, delaying licence applications.