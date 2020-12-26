‘Life and death have seemed so close’

Tenderness and dignity befriend grief and brutality in the works of Edwidge Danticat. Many of her writings address the circumstances of Haiti and Haitians, her gentle prose soothing the pains of sufferers. Her capacity to write interior lives is a gift she shares with the best craftsmen and craftswomen of the written word and has opened her work to wide international audiences and critical acclaim.
Among the Caribbean’s most prized creative exports, Danticat has built a phenomenal body of work over 26 years: six novels, four books of non-fiction, seven books for children and young adults, three anthologies, and numerous bits of fiction and non-fiction in publications like the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Miami Herald, the New Yorker and Harper’s Bazaar. She has scripted for two films, one of which boasted Hollywood A-listers Liam Neeson, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
She is well-decorated with awards. Most recently, she received the OCM Bocas Lit Fest fiction prize for her 2020 short story collection, Everything Inside.
Sheila Rampersad (SR): In September when you accepted the OCM Bocas Lit Fest fiction prize, you described it as “a most incredible honour”. You are already well decorated with awards…Why does it feel like “a most incredible honour” or were you being polite?
Edwidge Danticat (ED): (Laughs) I meant it very, very much and it felt like an extraordinary honour in the sense that it was getting something from folks close to home. There is always an extra layer of pleasure in getting an award from your own. In Caribbean life, migration has forced this dichotomy—being in or out, or in our case, local or diaspora. So for me that felt like a bridging, like an embrace. Toni Morrison talks about gazes—the white gaze—so (this is) the internal gaze. There is always a part of us that feels we are writing for people like us, people close to us, writing for people we don’t have to explain things to. So when that work is acknowledged by those folks, it feels really extra special.
SR: There is no writing without readers. You have described reading as a form of salvation for you. How so? And why should we read?
ED: For me reading is a kind of prayer. Reading is a meditation. I grew up in a family where not everybody had the privilege of learning to read so a book was seen as—beyond what was inside the pages—a kind of really privileged object. The fact that you were able to read, we read to our elders and they told us stories; that was the exchange. And I grew up with my uncle, a minister, so there was a lot of reading aloud from the Bible at church and at home.
For me, reading was always a very intimate and layered kind of communication. I was also a really shy young woman so even though I could enjoy performance storytelling, which was done in my family and had a really strong influence on me, I felt the intimacy when I held a book. That story was yours for that moment. It was just as if that person had written it for you…
We never know who we are writing for. Sometimes someone picks up a book just when they need it; that’s the book they need right now. We have a proverb in Haiti Parol gen pye; paròl gen zèl: Words have wings; words have feet. So there’s a way the words travel on their own to find their reader. Madeline, that little girl in Paris story, found me when I was a little girl in Haiti, when I was four years old... I think, especially in this moment of isolation, that’s one of the powers of literature and the arts: they can make us feel less alone. You can have company from the ages when you’re reading a book.
SR: I’m thinking books also find writers to write them…
ED: Yes, absolutely. The question always comes what advice do you have for young writers and I would say, if at all possible, read. All the writers who have mentored me, other than in person, I have read them first. Then when I meet them, I meet them with the work in my mind. And in my heart in a lot of cases.
Writing, in a way, is also healing. And we were briefly talking about the difficulties of writing right at the beginning of this new reality. Initially, too, I felt a little frozen. I felt like get the groceries, stack up the pantries, make sure the children are ok, make sure the elders are ok. So the writing slips but then you realise, as a writer, that is your survival tool. That is how you get through and then you have to gradually make yourself do it.
One of the things that has got me past that moment of being frozen is, I think back to a writer like James Baldwin who talks about writers as witnesses, of trying to record what was happening around me and I felt like, even for myself, ten years from now, God willing, I want to look back and say ‘oh this was how I was thinking, this is how I lived this moment’ because there’s a way now that history moves so quickly that we move on to the next thing, the next scary thing, the next unprecedented thing so fast, that we might have forgotten what it was like to step out in the fresh air for the first time without fear…
SR: …When you accepted this OCM Bocas Lit award, you re-quoted from Toni Morrison about how civilisations heal and the value of language in the healing of a civilisation. You quote her as saying it is not a time for fear, for despair, for self pity. But in fact it is, Edwidge. It is a time for a lot of that and it is quite overwhelming for many people. How relevant in this pandemic time is Toni Morrison’s rather profound assessment of the role of the writer?
ED: I think that entire essay is very profound and prescient in speaking to this moment. She talked about her own feeling of futility…..about feeling herself like what is the point and trying to do the work in spite of the fear, in spite of the self pity, in spite of the weight of this moment that we’re living.
The fact that it was even brought up means it is not easy, it’s not easy at all. For a lot of people it’s an issue of bread, it’s an issue of supplies, it’s an issue of medical care, it’s an issue of having a loved one on the brink of death.
It’s more of an encouragement to people to do this work…We’re all wrestling with it, I think, and there is no prescription and there is no order because everyone has different situations but it’s an encouragement to fellow writers, to fellow artistes who might not feel encouraged in this moment to say that your work can also heal us, help us get through this moment. You can also accompany us to the extent that it’s possible for you by continuing to do the work that we love and engage with.
SR: Your sister writer, Arundhati Roy, recently referred to this pandemic as a rupture, a break with the past, a portal to another world. I think of it as a moment of civilisational evolution. Some see it as Revelations in the Bible, the end of times. How have you been experiencing this pandemic time, as an artist?
ED: Day by day, really. That has to do with being at home with young people because there’s that sense that we have to survive, for them… So I’ve had to gather some hope while hearing at the same time of friends of my parents who have passed away and neighbours who passed away…
I can’t think of a moment where life and death have seemed so close in my adult life. When I was young we saw our share of funerals but it’s like we’re living in real time something extraordinary and we’re sharing it with so many people. That’s very powerful. The air is dangerous to millions of people at the same time and that has reconstructed how we have birthdays, how we mourn, how we grieve, I know young people who have tried to get married…
…We are all figuring it out together…I come to my writing of it, my thinking about it, as a kind of exploration. I feel we have to listen more closely and pay attention too because of the disparities in the way this has affected people. In America it has disproportionately affected black and brown people, indigenous people have died in greater numbers than other people, including a lot of Caribbean people in New York. People who have lost people outside the Caribbean and how that mourning is reshaped, how we do that.
So I come to the writing with curiosity. I come to it now with a sense of precarity, a sense of vulnerability. I wrote a book called The Art of Death: Writing the Final Story. There’s a writer in there, Annie Dillard, who says write as though every word were your last. That feels more real now…
So I agree with Arundhati Roy, who is a brilliant thinker, that it is a kind of portal moment and a lot of us hope it will be a transformative moment. But human beings tend to move very quickly. I also wouldn’t be surprised if people got their vaccines and go, ‘Ouu, that was bad!’.
But I do hope that we emerge with some adjustment, a bit more compassion, a bit more empathy, which is really what I think literature and the arts move us towards. You embody temporarily the skin of another human being when you’re reading a book and they leave a bit of them in you, hopefully, good or bad.
