WHAT’S wrong with Enterprise?
The perspective depends on who you ask, as the cosmopolitan Central Trinidad community was once a “hotspot” for culture, pan, agriculture and sports, but is now generally regarded by the rest of the country as a hotspot for crime.
For the community’s elders, teachers, business owners, police and regular families, it remains a good example of unity and a will to forge ahead—in spite of frequent outbreaks of various types of crimes, including “gang”-related gun violence.
There are increasing reports of petty theft and break-ins among businesses and homeowners, and many said they felt forced to adopt additional security measures on their premises, including large guard dogs and automatic gates. Most people interviewed last week said they try to keep earlier hours, and lamented the impact of crime on family, community, youth and business activities.
Some did not disagree that crime was beleaguering the community and country, but reported more positive experiences so far and called for hope, among them Chaconia Medal awardee and chairman of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd (Nedco) chairman Clarry Benn.
Benn, the former chairman of the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) and community elder, has called for the firearms presence in the country and in Enterprise to be brought under some control.
A place to avoid?
Speaking to the Express on Friday from his home on the Old SMR, Benn expressed horror at the apparent proliferation of guns, including high-powered weapons, in Trinidad and its impact on vulnerable young people.
He questioned “what is happening” in the society, and said communities must continue to work together to address the root causes of crime. Benn was also concerned that too many young people were dropping out of school and discarding the pursuit of education. He called on people, including youths, to seek and take advantage of opportunities that are available.
Born and bred in the community, Benn recalled the “Enterprise Village” of his youth as being vastly different to today, and noted its reputation with the national community.
He recalled his address in February 2022 at a service for the 132nd anniversary of the Enterprise Methodist Church, where he had stated:
“The Enterprise of today is a far cry from the Enterprise Village at the time when this church was constructed. And I need not go back that far.”
There was no primary school in Enterprise when Benn was a youngster, but it “was also a time when as youngsters we actually played games of cricket and football on the main road and would just pause whenever a vehicle passed by”.
In spite of its problems, the “once innocent, idyllic, sleepy, rural, virtually unknown district of Enterprise where everyone knew everyone else has transformed itself into a bustling, diversified and multi-disciplinary middle-class-type community producing national heroes and national achievers”, he said.
He said, however, “the Enterprise we once knew is no more” and “in recent times persons who live in Enterprise are reluctant to indicate their place of residence”.
“Enterprise has emerged on the national landscape as a location to avoid, largely because of the high crime rate which occurred in the area, including murders, which contributed to the community earning the status of being identified as a criminal ‘hotspot’ in Trinidad and Tobago,” Benn said.
“At times, the image created reminds us of the biblical story of the city of Nazareth, when Nathaniel exclaimed, ‘Nazareth. Can anything good come from Nazareth?’ We could have easily replaced Nazareth with Enterprise.”
Tropical Angel Harps
A landmark figure in business and economics, Benn said he has often been asked why he has continued to live in Enterprise.
In answering at the weekend, he said he has not yet had a crime experience and the community continues to meet his needs as a citizen—surrounded by family, long-time friends, neighbours and the majority of services.
Benn also manages the Tropical Angel Harps Steel Orchestra, former Panorama champions and the “glue” that holds many aspects of the community together.
The band is currently on tour with others, and last month launched a concert series at its camp on the Old SMR, attracting fans countrywide. The players are mostly younger, and the series will take them around Central, including Todd’s Road. The Angel Harps will next play on Republic Day at the Settlement, Caroni Savannah Road, and Benn invited the public to celebrate at the free community concert, from 6 p.m.
Near to the band camp was located the famous—or infamous?—liming spot the “Goldfinger Spread”, and Benn said the Angel Harps camp has never seen violence or incidents on its grounds.
“There is something about the camp. It is regarded as sacred,” he said. “It was never touched, and people are not afraid to go there.”
Benn noted the expansion of the electoral constituencies, and that “politically, at the national level, the once-single constituency of Chaguanas (of which Enterprise was a part) has now been expanded into Chaguanas East and Chaguanas West, while at the local government level Enterprise has been divided into Enterprise North and Enterprise South”.
Enterprise now includes the residential communities of Home Land Gardens and Pt Pleasant Park, he said, and “produced leaders in many fields, including sports, culture, medicine, law, academia, finance, construction, agriculture and technology”.
“Simultaneous with this growth and development, the community has also assumed an image of its own on the national landscape,” he said.
Benn considers himself “a genuine product of Enterprise”, where he lived all his life and married a fellow “Enterprisian”, retired teacher Victoria Benn, with whom he celebrates 53 years of marriage.
Decades ago, Enterprise Village was “deemed to be very rural, sleepy, and a tightly knit community of families where everyone knew everyone else who lived in the village”.
There was no primary school in the district and children had to journey to Cunupia Government. Benn attended the Longdenville Government School and “the route to and from school was along the railway track by foot”, he said.
Rich history
While he believes Enterprise has maintained a sense of community, he recalled that villages were then more united in raising children.
He said “notwithstanding the shortcomings in basic facilities in the village, the residents were a very proud community”.
He noted that in the pre-Independence era, they celebrated the erection of the Enterprise Coronation Community Centre in 1953.
“The name Coronation was included to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1952,” he said.
It was the eighth community centre to be built in T&T, and was opened by the then-Governor Sir Hubert Rance.
“That community centre is no more and its location is now occupied by T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps Steel Orchestra,” Benn said.
Queen Elizabeth II passed on September 8, 2022, and T&T celebrated its 60th anniversary of Independence on August 31.
He said the community had a rich history, and expressed hope for its future. However, Benn said he was often disturbed to see that some crimes were being reported as having taken place in Enterprise, when they did not. He said recent incidents occurring in Longdenville and other environs were being reported as taking place in Enterprise, and called for the geography to be correct, so as not to further scar and stigmatise the community.
Benn said the church and religious organisations also once played a bigger role in the community, bringing people together and instilling values in young people. He recalled that Enterprise Spiritual Shouter Baptist community was once one of the largest and most vibrant in the country.
Benn attended the Enterprise Methodist Church as a child, and “it was at this quaint church that I was formally introduced to the teachings of the Bible, the scriptures, and basic Christian principles which would have served as the foundations on which my later life would be firmly established and pursued as I matured into adulthood”, he said.
He said traditionally, churches have been identified as a source of vital historical data and information, stressing the importance of the preservation of the country’s history.
• Part II tomorrow