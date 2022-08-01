Life of hell at Clifton Towers

Economic turmoil inflicted by Covid-19 and a lack of employment, together with underemployment, are chief factors why affected residents at Clifton Towers, located at the corner of St Paul Street and Lodge Place, East Port of Spain, are not paying their rents, which range between $600 and $800 monthly.
Crime and the ongoing war among East Port of Spain communities also act as a deterrent to residents’ social mobility and secure finances.
Last Thursday, when the Express attended the funeral of small businessman and resident Joel Jason Williams, 30, fondly known as “Joey” or “Tallman”, the urban community was aggrieved at his untimely demise in the nation’s capital.
Williams was murdered while vending.
The St Paul Street residents were also burdened with their socio-economic woes, including not being able to pay their rent or meet their household expenses. To compound it, families were forced to accommodate other relatives who could not pay their rent at former residences. A mere sprinkling of residents boasted they had kept their accounts up to date with the Housing Development Corporation (HDC).
Residents of the high-rise towers lamented they are still struggling to come up with the money after Covid-19. Some people confessed they are owing the HDC sums ranging between $30,000 and $40,000. They also said they knew how vital and intimate it was to have a home, and they would not deliberately refrain from paying HDC.
On July 21, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said delinquent HDC homeowners and tenants owe millions in arrears, and if the money was paid the corporation could in turn pay outstanding money to its contractors for construction and do upgrade work on HDC facilities.
Living in the washroom area
Having eulogised her murdered nephew as “a respectful young man,” resident Deborah “Debby” Cowriden, a mother of five, said: “I am living in the washroom area. I am not paying a rent. It’s not easy. We lived at Picton Village before, but my husband was murdered in 2013. I was living with my son...I came about two years ago. Now I fixed up the area by the washroom with the plants. I have my 19-year-old daughter here. I have to help her. I don’t socialise with much people here.”
Cowriden works with a catering company but she empathises with the people who are unemployed or have to eke out an existence daily.
“I think people can’t pay their rent because they are not working. A lot of them who are not working might try a little business at the side, like selling food or sweets. I know they have a lot of potential but the crime situation is also holding them back. You can’t venture here and there. The borders situation is preventing people from doing what they have to do.”
Asked if she was fearful about being evicted, Cowriden said: “I believe they might do it. I am working towards building a place. I bought some land in Valencia, last year. Maybe next year I will start something.”
Broken foot
Andrea Belasco, a single mother of seven, said her monthly rent is $800 and admits she owes a huge sum.
“I ended up with some challenges. Before I broke my foot when I was pregnant. I was working part-time at the Port of Spain Corporation. I did janitorial (work) in the Central Market. I could not sell fried chicken and chips. I would buy and sell ice cream. I could not do that. I was at home for a while.
“I owe a huge sum. I went to Social Development (Donna Cox) to get some assistance. I had a food card valued at about $550 but it was cut off. You have to take a means test. I am hoping they would call me back.”
Belasco, a resident for about ten years, added: “My daughter moved back in with her four children. She separated from their father. She is not working. She has a seven months baby. She has been trying to get a job. She has to pay the babysitter. The small child is starting primary school soon.”
Quizzed about the main challenges facing the neighbourhood, Belasco said: “Work. People are not working. Covid-19 came. It made things worse. When I tried an effort to pay, it went down. Then the rent went back up. I missed some payments. I got back in a rough spot.
“I know people are not making an attempt. I don’t believe that part from HDC that tenants don’t want to pay. Nobody wants to be homeless. Living on the streets. I don’t believe they are not deliberately paying HDC. People moved in. They are living in the washroom. I put my faith in God. I know he is good. Something will work out.”
Asked if she was fearful about eviction, she said: “I went in to them. I made a payment. I spoke to them. I think communication with HDC is important. Try and work out something with HDC. I even worked there for nine months.”
Belasco also cherishes ambitions of becoming a local government councillor.
“I want to help my community. I think there we need more love and peace. Not just here, but the entire Port of Spain and environs. They need to stop warring and promote unity. It’s sad how our family member got killed. He was an honest young man trying to help family. Women need men who will make an honest dollar. Joey would stand up in the hot sun selling water to feed his children. Respect is a key.”
Need to help relatives
Having suffered a foot injury, resident Merlin De Gannes, a diabetic, lamented that people are not working and can’t pay the rent. “No water. No jobs. My daughter and son-in-law are not working. They are staying with me. They have two small children. I have a three-bedroom house. My husband is working. We help them out.”
She added: “I felt it for Janelle Myers (Joey’s mother). Joey was a decent gentleman who often helped his mother. She fainted by the cemetery about two times. Nobody knows how she is feeling, until they lose a child.”
De Gannes was a cook. But one fateful day, hot water fell on her foot, causing her to lose four toes.
“It pains a lot when I have to walk up eight flights of stairs. I have six toes. I can’t stand for long hours. I can’t walk for long. When I walk from here to Port of Spain, I feel tired. The doctor advised me don’t pressure my one toe.
“They need to fix the escalator. I’m not well. It’s tough. It’s troublesome. Sometimes it works. Sometimes not. They won’t service it regularly. They need to fix it. Many times, I have to pay a man $50 to bring up a tank of gas. If the gas goes, I’m in trouble when it comes to preparing meals,” she said.
De Gannes also said HDC has mercilessly evicted people in the past.
“People are sleeping in the basement. HDC does be coming to put them out. Throwing out their mattresses and personal items. The building is nice. It’s a house for $800. But if people are not working, how can they pay the rent? When you put them out, where are they going? HDC only cares about getting their rent. HDC is not taking us seriously. They are not moving us. Move some people who want to live elsewhere.”
A man expressed his chagrin and mortification at the influx of “strangers” into the compound who he said were liming and behaving as if they had a legitimate right to the site.
“I find it is wrong. They are acting as if they own the place. They are behaving as if they have more legal rights than the legitimate tenants. People are not paying rent. It’s wrong. HDC should hurry up and do something,” he said.