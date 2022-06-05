Life of struggle after retrenchment

Over three years after being retrenched, former Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) employee Richard James says life has been a struggle ever since.
James is now urging all workers to plan for the worst, as he says the job market has changed, will continue to change, and nobody should feel like their job is safe and it can’t happen to them.
James, who was one of some 500 TSTT employees retrenched from the company in late 2018, spoke with the Sunday Express on Friday amid a current wave of retrenchment at the company.
Last week, 468 TSTT employees received retrenchment notices as a result of a restructuring exercise the company said was necessary for sustainability, profitability and survival.
Speaking with the Sunday Express, James recalled being in the position of receiving a retrenchment letter after 16 years of service at the company.
He said he was concerned, but not surprised.
“TSTT enjoyed being a monopoly for many years and faced competition when Digicel came into the market. To me, the obvious route at that point in time was to change the company’s operations, but they didn’t. They continued as though it was business as normal, even though competition was eating into the market.”
James said he knew then that change would come “like a thief in the night”, and he began preparing himself.
“What I did was furthered my education by completing a Master’s degree,” he said. “As soon as I finished my Master’s, I got that notice of retrenchment. I understood why and it was not a surprise to me.”
‘By the grace of God’
James said a company’s main objective is to ensure profitability for its survival, and sometimes that means reducing its workforce.
But he said for workers, it is often a struggle to move on.
Despite earning a Master’s degree, he said it has been difficult to find gainful employment elsewhere. The Covid-19 pandemic has made it more difficult, he added.
“It took me a while before I got my first job after being retrenched, at a market research company,” said James.
“I had to take almost a $9,000 slash in salary.”
James, a father of three, said his current income is far less than his monthly expenses.
He said his wife, a seamstress, has not been getting much business during the pandemic.
Asked how he is able to make ends meet, James said “by the grace of God”.
In the past few years he has sent out many resumes and attended countless interviews.
He applied for and received a Covid-19 relief grant at the beginning of the pandemic, which helped a little, he said.
James said now that retrenchments are occurring at TSTT and other companies once again, he understands what those workers are going through.
He said some may become desperate and consider turning to illegal activities if they feel they have no other option. He recalled seeing news reports some time ago of a bandit being killed in the process of a robbery, and feeling satisfied that another “pest” was removed from society.
He said he later found out the bandit was a retrenched worker who had been unable to find new employment. The incident, he said, changed his outlook and he no longer judges people who turn to illegal activities as for some, they may feel like it is their last resort and only option.
He, however, urged retrenched workers to come together and support one another and brainstorm ideas to possibly start their own businesses.
“It is a period where people transition from security to insecurity. Those who are not qualified and don’t know what is their next move, try to become qualified. Not necessarily academics, but learn a skill or a trade to better equip yourself,” he said.
He said those who feel secure in their jobs should also learn a skill or have a back-up plan, and not put their own dreams and interests aside to be solely dedicated to any company because that company may one day decide they are no longer needed.
Keep positive
Onika Nkrumah-Lakhan, another former TSTT employee also retrenched in 2018, said her message to workers currently being retrenched is to keep positive.
Nkrumah-Lakhan, a former mobile contact centre supervisor, said she went to work as usual on November 15, 2018, and was shocked to be handed a letter of retrenchment.
She said she returned home that day and held a worship session with her family, as she has strong faith in God. She had worked at the company for 20 years.
“It took me about a week for it to really sink in and to grieve because it is always difficult losing a dependable income,” she said.
She said she relied on her other skills to earn an income, including freelance writing and a clothing store she owned called Retail Therapy.
“I landed on my feet even though it was difficult without a dependable income to look forward to,” she said.
“My husband has a business, the Punch King, and between us we were able to keep afloat and keep positive,” she said.
Her advice to workers facing retrenchment now is to keep positive and learn from the experiences of others who were retrenched before them. She added that she knew TSTT workers to be talented and creative people, with the ability to overcome challenges.
“They will experience the same feelings, but keep positive because this too shall pass. The Lord has gifted us with everything we need. We just need to look deep inside and pull it out. Out of every challenge, there is opportunity. In life, there are chapters and this is the chapter they are now on, and this too shall pass.”
She, too, urged workers across all sectors to prepare themselves for major changes in the job market.
“Studies have shown that in about 30 years, many of the jobs that we have become familiar with will not even exist. Because of technology and things like artificial intelligence, a lot of jobs will no longer exist. So, we have to rely more on ourselves, our own creativity, our own problem solving to create something out of nothing for ourselves.
“It is more or less a long-time thing where you get a job and you stay in that job until retirement. At the end of the day, you cannot depend on a company and a company has no conscience.
“The only person you can depend on is yourself. Times have changed and no job should be considered permanent. Whatever your passion is, do not put it on the back burner. Try to develop it and create something from that,” she said.
Support group
Since her retrenchment, Nkrumah-Lakhan has created a support group for retrenched workers to share ideas and support one another’s businesses.
She, however, called on TSTT to make outstanding payments to the workers retrenched in 2018 who are still waiting to be paid. “We still have outstanding monies owed to us by TSTT and they have proposed to pay us that money over a six-year period, whereas, on the other hand, this current batch of employees do not have to go through the emotional roller-coaster that we have to because they are carded to get all of their monies up front... Under this current economic environment we’re going through right now, coupled with Covid, it seems very callous of the company to treat workers this way,” she said.
She said the former employees want to be paid in a lump sum as the value and buying power of the money would be diminished by making payments over time.
“I think it is particularly cruel, and this is why I always tell people a company has no conscience. We worked all these years to make TSTT what it was, and now that workers are going through challenging times, they are not there for us.”