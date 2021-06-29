Lifeline for family at ‘breaking point’

AN ailing, unemployed mother who did not even have the taxi fare to take her daughter to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam tomorrow has been swamped with help from well-wishers who responded to her plight featured in an article in the Express yesterday.
The mother has received pledges of financial support, foodstuff and personal items which she and her daughter have had to do without for many months in their struggle to survive.
The family’s financial troubles came to light when the mother sought assistance for taxi fare to take her daughter to write the examination.
The mother told the Express yesterday that following the article, she received a phone call from a woman who resides in Pennsylvania, USA, who was brought to tears upon reading of her troubles.
“I feel so happy to know that there are good, caring people out there. I appreciate everything so very much. I told my daughter this morning that nothing happens before its time. Although we have been at this breaking point a little while now, I never before reached out to anyone for help.
“I was ashamed to talk about what we were going through and to plead for help. But I also did not believe that there were people who would try to help us. Thanks a lot to you all at the Express and everyone who is showing support,” said the mother.
The Express also received e-mails and phone calls from people expressing their willingness to donate financial and other assistance to them.
She thanked Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal for assisting with her arrears in rental fees that she owed, and local government councillor for Barrackpore West Nicholas Kanhai, whose office will provide transport to her and her daughter on Thursday to and from the examination.
Unhappy birthday
Asked on behalf of the good Samaritans who contacted the Express on how people can help her, the mother said that she wished for her daughter to get assistance with schoolbooks and supplies for her new school, as well as clothes, shoes, toiletries and other personal items.
She said she was not even able to afford a birthday cake for her daughter’s birthday earlier this year, but they made do with a meal of rice, red beans and stewed chicken.
“Her school items are the most important to her, but she is a young girl and her clothes have mostly grown out. Today, she was supposed to finish her last set of papers online with the teacher, but she didn’t get into the Zoom class. Something went wrong, but she is still happy today because she heard people want to help us,” said the mother.
Pressed further, she admitted she had not filled out all of her prescriptions at the pharmacy, and at times sacrificed her money for medication to put food on the table or pay the Internet bills to keep her child in online classes.
Hundreds of needy
Councillor Kanhai, who was first contacted by the mother, said he too was inundated with callers asking about the family’s needs so that they can donate to their cause.
He said he was contacted by an official at MS Foodcity Ltd Supermarket who expressed willingness to assist with food support. He also got pledges from Soroptimist International at Esperance, near San Fernando, and Ramco Industries Ltd.
“Even private citizens who said that they too are bearing the brunt of the lockdown, but will sacrifice what they have because they cannot bear knowing the pain that that mother and her daughter are going through. Even in their struggle, they are willing to assist in any way that they can.
“The mother has expressed her gratefulness for highlighting her concerns. This is exactly what was intended to achieve, to raise awareness for her and so many families who are experiencing similar types of situations and pooling our resources to get help for them,” said Kanhai.
The local government councillor pointed out that this case was one of the hundreds of cases in his district that his office had been dealing with, especially during the pandemic.
“There are a lot of people suffering in silence, as this mother. People need food support, but others are in distress not being able to pay rental bills, Internet bills for online classes, and the list goes on. Many families who we had assisted in May are reaching back out to us now.
“However, because of the limited resources we are working with, we have not been able to assist the same families multiple times. We have got requests from 500 families, but we have been able to help only around 400 of these.
“We are not sure how sustainable we are moving forward. New requests are coming in every day from people who have been out of work for most of the year. So we try our best to assist as much as we can. As the saying goes, every little goes a long way.
“We try to reach out to community spokespersons, activists and organisations to inform us who the neediest cases and vulnerable cases are so we can render assistance,” said Kanhai.