LIFELINE FOR SCRAP WORKERS

Scrap iron workers who are affected by the six-month ban on scrap iron exports can access aid through the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, the ministry says.
In a news release on Saturday, the ministry said it has taken note of the substantive issues raised in the media regarding scrap iron dealers and advised that they can apply for several grants the ministry offers, once they are eligible.
Scrap iron workers have lamented they are unable to pay their bills and buy supplies for their children to go back to school in September because they are now jobless as a result of the ban.
When the Express visited Claxton Bay last week a resident said there was now a sense of hopelessness in the community as so many people have been affected.
“I know how important it is here because I used to be in it. Scrap iron send my children to school. Scrap iron paid my bills for years. A lot of people depend on it, and they don’t know what they will do for the next six months. School is opening in a few days and people don’t know where they are getting money from to buy books and shoes and all of that. People are feeling hopeless,” he said.
Claxton Bay has been the scene of several protests against the ban in recent days, with affected workers blocking roads and burning debris.
In noting the cries for help, the ministry said “the Food Support Grant is offered to all eligible citizens and legal residents of Trinidad and Tobago. Scrap iron dealers in need of food can apply in the event that they are in need or poor”.
The ministry however said applicants for food support grants must pass a means test, adding, “Once there is no source of income for the household and if the income is equal to or less than $552.47 the applicant is entitled to food support”.
Grants for children
Workers in the scrap iron industry can also apply for the Public Assistance for Children grant, the ministry advised.
“Public Assistance is provided for the child, if that unemployed parent is solely responsibility for the child and is unemployed. The ministry must certify that the child does not have the other parent’s support due to death, permanent illness, disability, imprisoned or abandoned. The applicant must pass the standard means test. The net income for the household must be equal to or less than household poverty line which is $1,439.00. Must be citizens or legal residents of Trinidad and Tobago.
“The Ministry does in fact offer an Education Grant of $500 to assist parents in the receipt of Public Assistance for children attending Secondary School with additional expenses aligned to their schooling,” the Ministry added.
The Ministry said there are grants persons can access for various purposes including purchasing glasses for children once the parent can show evidence that the child is in need of glasses and a quotation from a registered and certified optician.
Additionally, the Ministry advised that there is a SEED grant which is a grant for small business entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. The grant offers $15,000 for goods and $7,500 to facilitate skills training at a recognised, accredited institution, with funds being paid directly to the training institution.
“This is an opportunity for persons to seek alternative business opportunities or for retraining,” the Ministry added.
The Ministry added that there are also charitable options for parents to source school supplies for their children.
“In the spirit of comradeship and solidarity, this nation has always seen a nice mix of philanthropic support, barter and trade in books and uniform every year around the opening of the new school. It is no different this year as many people and organisations, including the business sector, Non-Government Organisations and faith-based organisations seek to make their charitable and social responsibility contributions to society in the form of books and support for children heading back to school.
“As a society we should support these initiatives of our citizens to ensure that every child has the wherewithal to begin the new school term. The ministry stands firmly with those philanthropic persons and organisations who support such initiatives in communities, schools and churches,” the release added.