‘Light up’ home invaders

When criminals enter your home to rob and rape your family, you must have the right to “light them up” and defend yourself, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting at Signature Hall, Montrose, Chaguanas, on Monday, the former prime minister noted Monday’s Express report “Woman Kills Home Invader” as she reiterated that her government will ensure that anyone who kills a criminal in self-defence in their home will not face charges.
Persad-Bissessar said a UNC government will ensure that law-abiding citizens have access to legal gun ownership.
“When the criminals invade your homes, you can draw your licensed firearm and light them up! Empty the whole clip! Empty it! Light them up! We have to fight fire with fire!” she said.
She also noted the unabated spate of murders with a double murder reported in Carenage.
Persad-Bissessar said the woman who defended her home would have been gripped by fear.
“This is why we must have ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws so this woman will not be charged. Imagine this mother seeing these criminals coming into her home...to rob and rape her and her children and now she can be charged because she was defending herself. The PNM (People’s National Movement) is against you defending yourself and your family,” she said.
A video clip of Government Minister Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal saying the PNM will not support ‘Stand Your Ground’ legislation in the Parliament was played.
Persad-Bissessar said as long as the PNM is there they will not support you defending your family.
She said, come August 14, at the local government polls, citizens need to vote out the PNM so the UNC can give that power to defend yourself and your family.
Persad-Bissessar read from the book of Exodus in the Bible which states: “If a thief is caught in the act of breaking into a house and is struck and killed in the process, the person who killed the thief is not guilty of murder.”
“If the holy book tells you to stand your ground and defend your family who is the PNM to tell you to do otherwise. The UNC will deal with crime and secure Trinidad and Tobago. The criminals will never be in control,” she said.
She said people’s mental health is being destroyed when they cannot sleep at night and hear noises outside sending them into terrifying fright.
She said people are “surviving” and not “living” in T&T.
The UNC, she said, has a plan to deal with crime and will implement crime-fighting legislation.
She said the UNC will also implement ankle bracelets, provide the police with resources, protect the borders, hire 1400 new municipal police officers, gate communities, bring back the community comfort patrols, restructure the National Security Ministry, among other initiatives.
Persad-Bissessar said her government was people-centred as she reminded that the People’s Partnership had a “baby grant” for mothers to buy milk for their children.
She said those who vote for the Keith Rowley-led PNM have no issues with the rich getting richer while the poor suffer.
Persad-Bissessar knocked Rowley’s recent apology about the poor roads in the country because they were not a priority during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said the Rowley Government does not have a plan to address the issues plaguing this country from crime to poor roads.
“I say wake up Trinidad and Tobago, crime is out of control because the greedy and selfish oppress the working class. Wake up, Trinidad and Tobago, see the red blood all over the place,” she said.
Said Persad-Bissessar, “While their Government financiers’ are toting big plates of lobster in Hyatt, the poor and working class are toting smaller and smaller bags of groceries.”