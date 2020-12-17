Lights turned off for Venes in Guiria

Grey Zapata

VIGIL FOR THE DEAD: Grey Zapata places a lit candle in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, during a vigil for victims found drowned last weekend. Two boats carrying some 40 Venezuelan migrants disappeared nearly two weeks ago, headed to T&T to visit family members or to buy goods not available in Venezuela, given the scarcity of food in their country. —Photo: AP

Twinkling Christmas lights have been turned off in the remote fishing village of Guiria in Venezuela, as hundreds mourn and gather on its shores to await word of loved ones who remain missing after two boats carrying some 40 migrants disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Aboard the boats My Memo­ries and My Refuge were men, women and children headed Trinidad and Tobago to visit family members or to buy goods not available in Venezuela, given the scarcity of food in their country, according to a resident of Guiria who asked that her name be withheld, for fear of reprisal from authorities.

The travellers were all from Guiria, a town of about 40,000 people that is only a two-and-a-half-hour ferry ride from Trinidad.

The fatal trip was one that thousands of others had made before them, with human rights organisations estimating that at least 40,000 migrants have travelled illegally to Trinidad and Tobago after crossing a maritime boundary known as the Dragon’s Mouth.

The fatal trip highlights a worsening migration problem that has increased tensions between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, with Government officials and Opposition leaders blaming each other.

At least 23 people died in the attempt in early December, and more than a dozen remain missing. Authorities have identified at least 21 people who drowned, including nine women and four children between the ages of two and eight.

Bodies were found at sea or washed up on nearby beaches, and the search continues for those missing. The ages of the adults range from 18 to 67 years old.

“The town is desolate,” said the resident who had requested anonymity as she began to cry.

As night falls in Guiria, clusters of people walk toward the harbour to provide support and accompany hundreds of family members who remain there waiting for information about their loved ones.

Catholic priest Jesús Villaroel told The Associated Press that Monday night was especially long and sad for many because authorities began mass burials using wooden coffins donated by the local government. Before the bodies were buried, dozens of residents clad in white carried candles as they gathered in front of a church and walked to the harbour where the bodies were located.

A man identified as the owner of the boat My Memories has been detained, according to ­Attorney General Tarek William Saab.

One resident said the owner himself lost two of his sons and four grandchildren in the shipwreck.

The Venezuela government is seeking search warrants for various houses to detain six people it says are involved in the case.

Officials arrested one person they said lives in the house from where one of the boats departed, and said they are investigating whether some authorities in the state of Sucre, where Guiria is located, are involved.

Saab said that “mafias” ope­rating in both nations could be involved as well.

More than 5.4 million people have fled Venezuela in recent years, the equivalent of 18 per cent of the country’s population of 30 million. —AP

