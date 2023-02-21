“THE title comes first!”
That was the emphatic response from newly-crowned National Calypso Monarch Duane Ta’zyah O’Connor when asked to rank the three prizes handed to him after winning the competition at Dimanche Gras, Metamorphosis: Mud to Mas, early yesterday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
O’Connor, just 20 years old, donned the purple kaiso crown and lifted the huge trophy, pocketed $500,000 in cash and drove off the Savannah stage in a brand-new 2023 Suzuki Cross SUV.
“I think is the title. I don’t think the money and the car is that important. It has to be the title, because you’re doing something that you love. I think that’s the most important thing,” O’Connor, leaning on his new vehicle, told the Express on the Savannah stage.
O’Connor was near perfect in his performance of his popular nation-building calypso “Sing Hallelujah”, topping a competitive field on finals night.
Title favourites and former monarchs Karen Asche with “Oasis” and Chuck Gordon with “Maths Eh Mathsin” were beaten into third and fourth, respectively.
The lanky singer tackled issues of self-love and acceptance in the song, that moved a half-filled Grand Stand to rousing applause.
He sang:
Let we start to sing Hallelujah
Is from different lands dey had brought us
But is we culture had taught us
Hooray, Hooray
Come let we sing Hallelujah
So I say if yuh love yuh country den show it
If you are proud sing it to let de know
Hallelujah
T&T We love you forever more
T&T gyal yuh greater now than before
Tiny (Kerine Williams Figaro), singing “To You with Love”, finished a surprising second place. The diminutive performer had to be held up by supporters after getting weak in the knees when she realised she was in one of the top two places.
Defending Monarch Terri Lyons, with “House Cleaning”, finished sixth, while crowd favourite Maria Bhola-Paul, with “People Man”, finished in eighth position.
Shockingly Snakey’s (Heaven Charles) double title winner (Independence Monarch and 2023 Young King) “What Yuh Need Again Trinbago” finished down the field in tenth place.
O’Connor, who follows in his father’s (Duane O’Connor senior) footsteps to become the second Monarch in the family, says its surreal to win the same title, on the same stage, his dad won 11 years ago.
“I saw him win it. I was nine. Now I feel so honoured, to be performing on the same stage, the same environment, it’s all so, so exciting,” O’Connor said.
O’Connor senior cut a proud and doting figure, peacocking around his title-winning son and kissing him several times on the forehead. He said the family will celebrate at their Ariapita Avenue bar aptly titled Monarchs.
“It’s unbelievable, it’s a dream come true, its heart-rending,” O’Connor senior said.
First time Carnival King and Queen
Raymond Mark and Priya Nagessar appeared both shocked and delighted at being crowned King and Queen of Carnival, respectively, following two hotly contested finals.
No doubt benefiting from the two-year pandemic-forced Carnival hiatus contestants presented high quality inventive costuming, many utilising hydraulics and mechanics to make the pieces move in interesting and at times unexpected ways.
Of the ten finalists, Mark, portraying “The Feathered Serpent Creature Ku Kul Kan”, and Nagessar “The Mother of All Carnival – Celebrations” finished down the field following last week’s semis.
On Sunday they turned fortunes around beating defending champs (2020) King Joseph Lewis’ “Udeveli Oluhlaza—The Haunted Jab of Canboulay” and Queen Shynel Brizan Aimee “A Dancer of Freedom’s Cousinship to Epitaphs of Fate” into third spot in both categories.
Multiple title winner Ted Eustace’s “El Conquistador” and Marie Eligon, “Cleansing Fire” copped second spot in the King and Queen race, respectively.
While Mark and Nagessar are expected to be on the road today showing off their winning costumes to an awed pubic all the rave will remain about O’Connor’s “Mother of All Carnivals” achievement, having won arguably the biggest title of the 2023 festival.
So how does he plan to celebrate?
“I am going and sleep, ah tired,” O’Connor joked.
“I built every prop, I designed the outfit, I did everything together with my aunt Denise and everybody in the family came and assisted. We just so excited. This is for them!” O’Connor said.