Customers are now paying one dollar extra on selected pastry items at Linda’s Bakery.
The new prices are as a result of increases in raw materials such as higher flour cost imposed by the National Flour Mills (NFM) in June.
The increases came into effect on Tuesday, and the selected pastries that now cost a dollar more are the curry chicken pie, hot and spicy beef pie, pepper roti pie and hot and spicy chicken pie.
Linda’s said in a news release yesterday that the bakery and the wider food industry have been faced with historic pricing pressure.
It noted the bakery was engaged with its core stakeholders over the last several weeks in order to determine how best to navigate the environment, with as little burden on consumers.
“We have monitored and observed the recent and sustained decrease in wheat prices from its highs, and given NFM’s recent commitment to no further price increase for the year, have decided to maintain all of its bread prices at current levels.
“We have been forced, however, due to steady and consistent increases in other inputs to raise prices on select pastries by $1. Linda’s will continue to closely monitor local and international material prices and make every effort to limit impact on our customers,” the release further added.
The Express contacted Linda’s plant manager Janelle Yarde-Blackman, who said the pastries that went up by $1 are the ones that were made from raw materials that went up over the past few months, such as chicken, beef and cheese.
On the bread prices, she said there was one bread price increase in May on selected bread items, ranging between 50 cents to $1.
“Following NFM’s second price increase in June and monitoring global wheat price decline, we have decided not to increase bread prices as we understand the importance of bread in day-to-day-family lives,” she added.
In June, NFM announced a 33 per cent increase in the wholesale price of flour, with a suggested increase averaging 28 per cent on the retail price of flour.
According to NFM, while it has been able to secure sufficient wheat stocks to guarantee that Trinidad and Tobago has an adequate supply of flour for the remainder of 2022, the cost of wheat to NFM has increased by a further 49 per cent, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The company said in order to reduce losses in its Flour Division, it had to increase its flour prices.