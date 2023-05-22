LIQUOR MART OWNER SLAIN

A GUNMAN pretending to be a customer yesterday shot and killed a Carenage businesswoman at her establishment.
Sixty-nine-year-old Radica Dabideen was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot multiple times by her killer who then ran off and escaped.
The incident was said to have taken place around 8 a.m., when the “customer” called out to Dabideen at the businessplace, she owned with her son, Ravi by the Bay along the Western Main Road, where they sold a variety of grocery items.
Videos circulating on social media yesterday showed a man in a blue jersey standing at the counter of the establishment. As Dabideen approached, the man pulled out a handgun and shot her a number of times. Dabideen, a grandmother of four, collapsed on the ground as the man ran off.
When members of the media visited the area yesterday, members of the community said they could not understand why anyone would want Dabideen dead.
She was described by a relative, who requested not to be named, as an individual who everyone in the area respected and looked up to.
She was a hard-working person, who would keep to herself most of the times, said the relative.
Some people in the area even referred to her as “mother” said the relative.
Asked whether Dabideen had received any prior threats, the relative was unable to say. However, the relative said this was highly unlikely since Dabideen would have at least mentioned it.
In 2020, Dabideen’s husband Koongenbeharry Jaisarie, 64, was also murdered.
Officers of the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries into Dabideen’s killing.
They said based on video footage and information obtained, they were confident that an arrest would be made soon.
Her murder and that of two other people yesterday have taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 236 compared to 210 for the corresponding period last year.
Dazed and confused
Meanwhile, Carenage Heritage Fish Stall fishmongers yesterday expressed “sadness” at the murder of Dabideen. When the Express visited, several residents were standing opposite the family home.
“It’s sad. All we heard were gunshots. Pow! Pow! Pow! We don’t know what happened.
People would go next door (minimart). And then come across here,” said popular fishmonger Joey, from behind the safety of the immaculately neat counter, with menacing shark heads. Joey added: “Tell Colm Imbert (Diego Martin North East MP) to come and help us. Give us guns.”
Sitting on a makeshift plastic bottle bench, another fishmonger, Ann Lewis, said: “It’s sad. We don’t know what happened. I don’t like that kind of thing. I don’t understand that. She does not go anywhere. She is always in the shop. I don’t go over. But Joey and the boys does buy things from there.” Other fishmongers confessed they were utterly perplexed as to the motive behind the killing which shook up the community early yesterday morning.
Tucked away to the left of the stall, residents at a home stood in their doorway and discussed the murder. They looked dazed and confused. —with reporting
by Michelle Loubon