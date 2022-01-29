‘LITTLE ANGEL’ KILLED

A TEN-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was shot in the head at his home in Arima.
Police were last night working on three possibilities as to how Christian Liverpool, a Standard Four pupil of the Arima New Government Primary School, died.
One is that he was in a bedroom playing with a gun which accidentally discharged, killing him.
The second theory is that an adult was checking the weapon when it discharged, hitting the boy.
Police told the Express another possibility was that Christian found the gun and when a relative tried to take it away from him, the weapon went off.
A 38-year-old relative of Christian—who was described by family members as a “little angel”—was said to be distraught over the boy’s death and ran into bushes behind his home and hid.
D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian visited the home and said she and other relatives coaxed the man out of nearby bushes.
He was last night assisting police with enquiries into Christian’s death.
Police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Christian was found in a bedroom of his family’s Bernard Street home.
He was found with the wrapper of a pack of biscuits in his hand, his favourite snack, a relative said.
Police said occupants of the house told them the boy was taken to the Arima Hospital where he died around 8.30 p.m. while undergoing treatment.
Officers said they then went to the house to recover the gun.
It was not found initially.
They also searched for the child’s relative.
Morris-Julian said she and other relatives then got involved.
She told the Express later yesterday that relatives contacted her as the police were intent on finding the gun that killed Christian.
She said relatives told her that the child’s relative had run into the bushes to the back of the house after he came back from the hospital.
She said they went into the bushes looking for him and found him there, crying.
“He seemed devastated,” she said. “We went through a park and found him in the bushes in an absolute mess. I had to hug him...and with his aunt and cousin we walked him out,” she said.
Police later found the gun which may have killed Christian.
Investigators told the Express that they were given an anonymous tip and the gun was found lodged in a neighbour’s gate opposite Liverpool’s home.
‘Angel’ gone
Relatives described Christian as an angel who wanted to become either an aeroplane mechanic or a scientist.
When the Express visited his uncle Gerard Liverpool’s house, the man was sitting on a chair outside the house crying.
His stepmother Jonie Forde, 38, was present but cried and said nothing.
His aunt, Maricia Thomas-Liverpool, remembered that Christian “never liked outside much”.
“We called him our little angel and he was a very curious child, always eager to learn and he was very fun-loving but obedient. He was in standard four and he was more on education as he was always on time on his Zoom classes,” she said.
“He was looking forward to going back out to school,” she added.
She was shocked about how he died.
“I never thought in my wildest dreams that something like this would happen to him but out of this what I want everybody to do is become an activist and let those who have illegal guns to give them to us,” Thomas-Liverpool said.
She said she believed that Christian’s relatives will require counselling.
Arima CID officers and the Region Two Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations.
Thomas-Liverpool noted that Christian had a close relationship with both his mother and father, even after they had separated about two years ago.