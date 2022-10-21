“Let us live in love and unity.”
This was the message of President Paula-Mae Weekes, who attended the 2022 NCIC Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on Wednesday night.
This year’s Nagar is the first since a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.
President Weekes, who took to the stage to address a crowd of visitors, congratulated the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) on its efforts to keep traditional practices alive.
Guest speaker at tonight’s Nagar is attorney Veera Bhajan.
President Weekes welcomed the physical return of the Nagar while acknowledging this year’s theme of, “Hindu Panth” (Hindu denominations).
“...Welcome back! The colourful displays of rhythmic sounds, mouth-watering cuisine and show-stopping presentations occupy a special place in the hearts of Trinbagonians and every visit remains etched in memory,” she said.
Citing the local community’s response to the event’s physical return, President Weekes quoted a citizen’s call for love and unity in response to the question of what citizens were most looking forward to throughout the Nagar’s reopening.
This response, she said, was the sentiment of thousands of Trinbagonians who had, over the past years, flocked to the Nagar to be a part of the celebration.
“It is a sensory experience, one that cannot be fully and faithfully replicated through a television or computer screen, particularly for first-timers,” President Weekes said.
She also noted that the tradition of the Nagar was a way to transmit and preserve the culture of the East Indian indentured labourers who first came to Trinidad and Tobago.
“This dazzling city of lights is much more than simply a diverting family outing. It’s a medium for creating and strengthening traditions and ensuring that patrons, both young and old, are given a glimpse into the experiences and challenges of the intrepid voyages who landed on our shores starting some 177 years ago with their rituals and ways of life.
“The national showcase of the Nagar is much a tribute to them as it is reaffirmation of the religious belief that fortified and kept them going through seasons of difficulty,” she said.
President Weekes said embedded in the Divali celebrations was the core lesson of good triumphing over evil.
As a result, she said, all citizens should integrate this idea into aspects of their daily lives.
“Lord Rama’s triumphant return from exile bears pertinent lessons for all, enabling us to find strength in time of adversity buoyed by the knowledge that goodwill will always triumph over evil.
“At Divali, as the light of the surrounding pierces the darkness we are challenged to ourselves be lights in our various spheres infusing them with hope, tolerance, goodwill and joy.
“As we bask in the glow of tonight’s festivities, we would all do well to be inspired and guided by the principles of Divali and search out ways to implement them in our daily lives,” she said.
She ended her address with a quote from the Rig Veda Hindu text, “United your resolve, united your hearts, may your spirits be at one, that you may long together dwell in unity and concord.”