Living in a danger zone

A St James family is living with the fear that at any moment their home can be destroyed by slipping soil.
Hassan Mullar, of Upper Bournes Road, believes the fear is heightened by the fact that numerous letters and pleas to the relevant authorities have failed to bring any kind of relief.
A landslide, on August 3 last year, destroyed the back wall of the Upper Bournes Road Community Centre, and because their home is situated at the back of the centre, they are now in the danger zone.
Mullar’s daughter Waheeda told the Express that their water tanks were destroyed and the access to their home was cut off by the landslide.
She said the road, which is above their home, has been plagued with water leaks and slipping soil.
“A floating bamboo patch is the only thing standing between the road and my home. The patch continues to be undermined and I’m fearful that further heavy rainfall, combined with the parking of cars along the road, can cause it to collapse at any moment which, if it does, will lead to the destruction of my home,” she said.
Waheeda said she has exhausted all avenues available to her, which include letters and visits to her constituency office as well as the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC), to have the road and WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) leak above her home repaired.
Waheeda provided the Express with copies of letters sent by the DMRC’s Disaster Management Unit (DMU) to the National Social Development Programme of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and the National Commission for Self Help on her father’s behalf, as well as copies of two letters they sent to Port of South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland.
She said the only ones that have borne any fruit were those to Scotland, who has aided and also been advocating on her family’s behalf, including numerous conversations with Belle Vue/Boissiere #1 councillor Wendell Jeffrey, who is employed at the DMRC.
She also supplied the thread of a series of WhatsApp messages to Jeffrey, which she said mostly went unanswered.
“Nothing was done and now my home is in direct danger of the rest of the road eroding. I believe that my family and I are in grave danger. Once the land comes down, it’s going to completely destroy my house,” she stated.
She said on July 19 the road started coming down on their home, so on Friday her father took it upon himself to cut down the bamboo in order to place the tarpaulin they were given, after he called Jeffrey but was unable to receive any indication as to when they’ll receive assistance.
ACTION
When the Express first contacted DMRC chairman Sigler Jack, he said he would have to verify if the Mullars were on the eastern or western side of the road since the eastern side was under the jurisdiction of the Port of Spain City Corporation.
Having confirmed the DMRC was responsible, Jack said on Wednesday because of the nature of the intervention required it would have had to be handled by the Ministry of Works because the Corporation lacked the financial resources, but their engineers backed out so the DMU had to revisit the issue.
“As far as I’m aware the Disaster Management Unit has to investigate and report on that but I’m not in a position to give you an update at this point,” said Jack.
He asked the Express to contact him for an update on Friday, but efforts to reach him on that day were unsuccessful.
When contacted on Friday, Scotland said he had spoken to Jeffrey personally and he was given the assurance that the matter would be looked into.
“In this scenario, I’m not concerned about which corporation is responsible. You think Mr Mullar wants to hear that... his house is on the verge of falling down. I’m about solutions so east and west are of no consequence to me,” he said.
“I am an MP who tries to be on the ground with everyone. Trinidad and Tobago may not know this but the Prime Minister has an eye on how local government performs, and I am talking to all my councillors every day to ensure that we’re on the job. “We’re not the best, there’s room for improvement,” Scotland said.
He said during the course of this week he will contact the family again and he will be contacting any agency he believes can provide some form of assistance.