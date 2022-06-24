Living in a silent world: Have you seen Germaine?

Imagine a world with barely any sounds, just vibrations, with limited communication skills and no ability to read or write.
There is no hate, crime, negativity, fear or embarrassment in such a world.
You embrace and see everyone with rose-coloured glasses and live with the confident belief that those around you are the same as you, filled with love, positivity, and good intentions.
This is the world in which missing Point Fortin resident Germaine Noel lives and for every day that goes by without having her at home and knowing that she is safe, her sister, Charmaine Noel, feels only fear, frustration, and worry.
Germaine, 44, was last seen about two weeks ago, and the last place she was seen was in Princes Town. Security camera footage from June 13 showed she was in the company of two men from Rio Claro, whom she met in Guapo. The footage was captured on security cameras at a hotel on Market Street, Princes Town.
In an interview with the Express on Tuesday, Noel, 40, said initial enquiries at the hotel led her to believe that her sister was not there, but she had since talked to someone who confirmed that Germaine was at the hotel.
Noel was told that her sister and one of the men arrived at the hotel at 2 a.m. and the man left four hours later. The second man came with a vehicle and picked Germaine up at 9 a.m. The man claimed that he went to the taxi stand and Germaine got into a taxi to head to San Fernando. Noel said after that, the trail of her sister’s whereabouts has gone cold. The men with whom Germaine was last seen have denied that they had anything to do with her disappearance.
Childlike mind
For more than a week, Noel has attempted to put aside the hurt and anxiety and has been gathering every piece of information that can lead to the return of her beloved sister to their home. As Germaine had no cellphone or a social media footprint, Noel has been on the streets in various areas across South Trinidad showing a picture of her missing sister, asking person-to-person if anyone has seen her.
Hunters Search and Rescue team members led by captain Vallence Rambharat have accompanied and assisted Noel on her mission. She is very well known, said Noel, as people in Point Fortin, San Fernando, and other communities know her as “the deaf girl”, but she has not visited her regular spots where she would hang out with friends.
“Her mind is childlike because she was not exposed to bad things. She is not aware of the news so she does not know that the country is in a crisis. She is just living. She thinks that everyone is nice, that is why it is very easy for her to make friends. This is what I have been trying to explain to the police but they are not understanding me,” said the sister.
“To tell you the truth, I do not know if she is aware that she is different, that she is deaf and mute. If we at home are having a conversation, she will run up and put in her mouth and make signs and laugh. She looks at herself as normal as everyone else. She is a confident person. She loves herself, loves to dress, and look and smell nice. She is outgoing,” said Noel.
Deaths and separation
The sister explained that Germaine is the only of the ten siblings who was born with a severe hearing impairment and speech disability. Against a financial background of poverty, she was unable to access equipment and education to counter her disabilities.
Germaine was never taught formal sign language but developed her communication strategies with a combination of signs and signals with her family.
Their family was hit with a severe blow when their mother died from leukaemia about 30 years ago when Germaine was a teenager.
“Germaine never got to go to school. Our mother died at the age of 34 years after being sick for just six months. Our family had to separate, so our aunts took some of the siblings. Germaine, therefore, grew up kind of on her own.
“An aunt had carried her for hearing testing and she had a hearing aid, but that did not seem to work very well. She never got into any kind of community educational programme, so she understands things in a limited way. She can hear something if it is very loud, or hear music with a heavy bass in it because then she would jump, point or quarrel. She can feel vibrations,” Noel said.
“She is not aware of the daily news so she does not know that the country is in a crime crisis. She is just living day by day. She is aware our parents have died. Our father, Garfield James, died about 18 years ago from complications with diabetes. When he died, we showed her his picture and showed her a sign that he died. Germaine was at the funeral. She cried when she saw him in the box. Then we lost a brother and sister to lupus. Two years ago, our sister, Churmin, and then a brother,” said Noel.
“So all of us have only each other. That is why I took Germaine to live with me at Guapo, so I can take care of her,” said the sister.
Emptions on pause
Noel said that there was only one previous occasion when Germaine went missing for some time.
“When she was 18 years old, she went missing and we found her about a month later in a house in George Street in Port of Spain. The person she was with took her as a companion after he found her in a bar. She got a bit lost then, and we talked to her in our way and she never went away like that again,” said the sister.
“I do not know where she can be, but I am putting my emotions on pause. I do not want to stress out and break down. I am trying to stay strong and focused to do what I have to do to get her back home.
“Today (Tuesday) I was with the hunters’ group and we walked through the streets of San Fernando showing her picture to people like taxi drivers, limers, and shoppers, but no one saw her, nothing at all. We went to the San Fernando wharf, hospital, market, wharf, taxi and maxi stands. People know her but have not seen her anywhere recently.
“To the public, if anyone knows where she is, please contact us or bring her home. She does not know and understand what is danger, she does not know about the crime situation in our country. Please help us,” Noel said.
Anyone with information can contact Noel at 368-4656, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send the information to the TTPS app.