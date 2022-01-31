Living on the edge of landslips

THE home of 53-year-old Joseph Edwards is on the verge of collapse, sitting at the edge of a two-year-old landslip in St Emilia Road, Rio Claro.
Edwards is one of a number of residents in the area who told the Express in January that the progressive slippage has already tumbled at least one home and now poses a threat to three. And despite several pleas for help, they said the issue has been widely overlooked.
“I am sleeping alone in the house, and I asked them if they are waiting for something to happen to offer sympathy and condolences. I don’t know what they are waiting on,” said Edwards, whose home of 14 years sits on four tilting poles.
“My house, if one shower of rain falls, my house could collapse. We went to the corporation and the councillor said there is nothing we can do about it. I have children. I had to send them out and rent a place because they cannot stay in the house,” he said.
Edwards, who said he has no other place to seek shelter, told the Express he has sought assistance from all available offices within the last two years. However, without a response, he said he is left with no choice but to watch as his home is slowly pulled inch by inch downhill.
And though it has not yet collapsed, he said he had considered moving to a safer spot for the sake of his children. But without enough materials and financial assistance to do so, he fears the worst will eventually happen.
“The whole house could go down, I have nowhere else to go. I cannot quarrel with the councillors who are saying it has no funds, I can’t do anything. One house fell down already, and they came and took pictures. When you talk to them all you hear is they have no funds. If I could get materials so I can put up posts I will break the house and put it where my children can come back home and be comfortable. But as for right now, I don’t know what else to do,” he said.
Nothing could be done
Nearby, one resident who asked not to be named, said her sister’s home of many years had already fallen victim to the landslide in 2021.
Prior to its collapse, she said the issue had been brought to the attention of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation, which is responsible for maintenance of the road. A letter addressed to the corporation from the affected resident dated March 8, 2021, was sent to the Express. This letter and several complaints were met with minimal response, she said.
When the house was inevitably brought down by the slippage, she said her sister was told that nothing more could be done.
“This has been going on for about two years. My sister lived on the hill and her house fell because of it. Before it fell we went to them for help and they didn’t do anything. She was pregnant and had to move out. We went back to them, and they said there was nothing they could do. Nothing is being done. I don’t know what they are waiting on,” she said.
Living in close proximity to the slip, she fears that the road will soon be cut off. In the last few months, she said several vehicles have accidentally driven into the slippage, the most recent of which occurred in early January. Instead of repairs, she said a bamboo fence with caution tape was recently erected at the site.
‘Report it to the media’
The resident insisted, however, that this is not enough.
“Right now, they came and they built a bamboo railing because a van slipped over last weekend and they came today and they put up a bamboo rail. I told them there was no caution tape, and they came and put up the bamboo. The last response we got from the corporation is to report it to the media or the Ministry of Works because they don’t have money to fix it. The road keeps going more and more. I am living past the landslip, and I might have to park outside of the landslip and walk in just now,” she said.
Residents told the Express they have collectively grown frustrated with the representatives’ responses that cite a lack of funding to repair the slip. Some attributed the slippages to a lack of drainage in the area, stating that had requests for drainage been heeded, the issue would likely have not happened.
“When we go to the councillor they keep saying they will come and see it. We keep asking them for drains and they are still doing nothing. The lack of drainage is contributing to it for sure. Every time for elections, they come and measure for the drain and afterwards, absolutely nothing,” said one resident.
Paray: Rural discrimination
The Express contacted Mayaro Member of Parliament Rushton Paray to ask if he was aware of the issue and if anything could be done through his office to assist residents. Paray told the Express that both his office and the regional corporation had raised the issue with the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Works and Transport.
According to Paray, there are at least 75 landslides in the Mayaro constituency that are not repaired due to a lack of infrastructural funding.
“My office and the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation have been addressing this issue with both the Ministry of Rural Development (MRCRC) and the Ministry of Works and Transport.
“The MRCRC continues to be starved for funding for infrastructure projects. Currently there are over 75 local landslides that need repair—no funds, several bridges and local roads have had weight restrictions placed on them due to deteriorated conditions,” he said.
He said in the case of St Emilia Road, the slip is estimated to bear a repair cost of over $1 million.
Paray attributed the lack of funding to discrimination.
“The roadway in question suffered damage about two years ago due to a broken WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) main. It’s estimated repair cost is over $1 million, and proposals have been submitted to the Rural Development Ministry for their attention. Unfortunately, the Mayaro constituency continues to be subjected to rural discrimination,” said Paray.
The Express also contacted councillor for the area, Shaffick Mohammed, for a response. However, none was received.
Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein was contacted for a response to Paray’s claim of rural discrimination and to ask if any assistance could be afforded in this case.
No response has been received to date.
Do you have a story to highlight or an issue in need of redress? Send information via e-mail to khamarie.rodriguez@trinidadexpress.com