Living on the edge

A Princes Town family is on the verge of losing their home and based on questions posed to the relevant State authority, there seems to be no hope in sight.
Anton and Denesia Ragoo live with their three children at Indian Walk Contention, Moruga Road, Princes Town. But their wooden home is on the brink of toppling over following a landslip last year.
“Last year during the rainy season we encountered some serious land slippage which cause our posts on our house to lean towards the landslide. So, we decided to report the matter to the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) of the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC),” Denesia told the Express.
She said the DMU sent a letter to the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS), following which they were paid a visit by an officer from the MSDFS and were given a grant form to complete with respect to having the posts repaired and the construction of a toilet and bathroom.
“It has been months and no release of funds has been given to us. The rainy season is upon us again and there is no telling what can happen to our house because one of the posts has already fallen down and our house is on props on one side. We really need help.”
She said there were a series of landslips behind their home last year and following discussions between the ODPM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management) and the PTRC, it was decided that a retaining wall would have to be built, but to date that has not been done.
“The National Social Development Programme (NSDP) and the Ministry of Housing came and checked our home. One said they were going to repair the posts and build a toilet and bathroom for us. The other institution said they were going to build over the entire house for us but they didn’t say anything about the retaining wall.”
Denesia said her family also filed an application with the ministry for a house via the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) because building over their home will not stop the land slippage.
This too, she added, has not produced any feedback.
She said following the direction from the MSDFS they obtained an invoice from a hardware reflecting the cost of materials for the repairs. This they supplied about five months ago, but her family has been left to play a waiting game.
“Up to now we’re still waiting without any idea of what the delay is and the rest of the posts are leaning really bad. It’s just that I haven’t received any follow up from anyone so I really don’t know what’s going on,” Denesia stated.
Expressing fear that the entire house will collapse on her family, she added: “The land keeps moving and the rain is coming down so anything can happen.
“This is just the start of the rainy season so I’m wondering what will take place next.”
She said a part of their roadway has collapsed and the possibility exists for residents being cut off during the rainy season as the condition of the road is worsening.
I really don’t know what to do again, the mother of three said. “We tried our best to see if we can prop up the house with some fill because all the posts are leaning, but I really don’t know how long it will hold for. We’re just trying to help out the situation a little bit,” she added.
Action
When contacted, PTRC chairman Gowrie Roopnarine told the Express that the road is not one that falls under their jurisdiction but what their DMU would have done is complete an assessment of the damage and send it back to the Ragoos for them to go through Self-Help for assistance.
“If they seeking to have a retaining wall built I believe Self-Help will only go to a limit of $15,000,” he said.
When the Express reached out to Social Development Minister Donna Cox last month, it was discovered that the problem with the processing of the Ragoos’ application rests on the difficulty in properly identifying ownership of the property.
The information supplied indicated that firstly the Ragoos cannot submit an application in their name as they do not own the property but are renters.
Secondly, the MSDFS could not ascertain the lawful owner of the property.
Cox indicated that there is a case matter concerning the documents submitted as the deed cannot be read so there is no clear indication of who owns the property.
She also indicated that a probate on the will was not completed, the lawyer involved in the matter was disbarred, and though these happenings were no fault of the Ragoos, there were too many red flags for a grant to be given.
However, while the position taken by the MSDFS is understandable, the Ragoos continue to live on the edge, with the fear that their home can come crashing down any moment now.
Anyone interested in giving assistance to the Ragoos can e-mail Donstan Bonn at donstan.bonn@trinidadexpress.com.