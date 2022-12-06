LMCS managing director Kazim Ali Snr yesterday fought to hold back tears, but his voice broke when he spoke about his son Kazim Ali Jnr, who died in the pipeline during the Paria diving tragedy.
He declared to Commission of Enquiry (CoE) chairman Jerome Lynch that he was not going anywhere near such a job again.
Testifying on Day 4 of the CoE hearing into the Paria diving incident at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, Ali admitted that, in hindsight, he would have done things differently had he known the pipeline shape was undulating and not flat, and that conditions for Delta P existed.
He said Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd did not provide LMCS with information with respect to the undulating pipeline and the amount of fuel that was extracted from the pipeline prior to the divers going in on February 25, 2022.
On that day, four divers died—Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jnr and Yusuf Henry. Diver Christopher Boodram was rescued that same day.
Ali, a trained diver for over 40 years, said in hindsight there had to be differential pressure which caused the plug (in the habitat) to move.
He said he did not know what caused the difference in pressure but had Paria informed LMCS that the pipeline was undulating–then the pressure levels would have been measured before removing the plug.
Ali said LMCS changed its method of removing fuel from the pipeline prior to February 25 from pumping to air blowing—which was approved by Paria.
CoE legal counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj asked, “Won’t you not agree with me that knowing, even in hindsight, that knowing the quantity of oil, if any, in the underwater piping was critical to determine whether a Delta P hazard could have become active?”
Ali responded: In hindsight, yes.
At the beginning of the enquiry in November, Maharaj had said the root cause of the tragedy was the failure of both Paria and LMCS to recognise something called “Delta P”—a latent hazardous differential pressure condition that caused the five divers to be sucked into the pipeline.
This was the finding of a report done by In-Corr Tech Ltd.
Maharaj questioned Ali and said that it was “fortunate” that LMCS used the same method on a pipeline project in 2021 and there were no mishaps.
He asked Ali that since he had an idea of what Delta P was, did he consider taking the pressure from the riser at berth 6 and compare it to the habitat before the job was done on February 25?
Ali: I didn’t consider it.
Maharaj: Did you use the method of air blowing in the 2021 project?
Ali: Yes, we did.
Maharaj: And did you use a hyperbaric chamber?
Ali: We did.
Maharaj: And did you use an inflatable plug?
Ali: We did.
Maharaj: And did you take out the plug inside the hyperbaric chamber?
Ali: We did.
Maharaj: Without checking pressure?
Ali: Without checking it, yep.
Maharaj: Probably very fortunate, I have no further questions.
Earlier, Maharaj asked Ali if he would agree with him that since the risk assessment to identify Delta P was not made at the beginning, such a failure would have had a ripple effect throughout the process of the works.
Ali: I would say so, yes.
Maharaj asked if LMCS had a duty of care to its workers and also if it was aware of this risk to point it out to Paria.
Ali said he did not think there would be a risk as a similar job was done a year before and there was no issue.
Lynch asked Ali if he would do things differently moving forward.
Lynch: If you did this job again, whether for Paria or anyone else, would you identify Delta P as a potential risk?
Ali: Chief, I not going anywhere near this job again.
Lynch asked that, with the benefit of hindsight, would Ali recognise that there was a Delta P risk?
Ali said he would.
In response to questions earlier from Lynch, Ali said he learnt of the incident around 3 p.m. on February 25.
He said he immediately indicated that the divers had to be in the pipeline.
“At that time one of the divers would have the full gear on him when they were sucked in, which happened to be my son…” Ali held back his tears and his voice broke at this point.
He continued that he estimated that if the five divers were all sucked in with their tanks on their backs they would have an hour of oxygen to survive. He said if one survived, he would have about five hours maximum utilising the other tanks.
Ali said what kept LMCS going and having hope was the “knocking coming from the pipeline” even after Boodram came out.