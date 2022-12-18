LMCS’ plan was ‘inappropriate, hazardous’

THE commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy wrapped up its third week of evi­dentiary hearings last week, which saw more details being revealed about the circumstances that led to the drowning deaths of four divers.

The hearings, however, got off to a rocky start on Monday, with chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, chiding Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd for “dumping” hundreds of pages of documents on the commission over the weekend.