LMCS’ plan was ‘inappropriate, hazardous’

WHY did it take four and a half hours for Coast Guard officers to get from Staubles Bay to Paria’s Berth #6 on February 25 when four divers were trapped in a 30-inch pipeline?
The question arose on Monday—day eight of the commission of enquiry hearing into the tragedy in which four divers lost their lives.
Providing an answer was Lieutenant Edric Hargreaves, who explained that members of the Coast Guard’s diving rescue department were home that Friday afternoon, and had to assemble. They had to wait on a vessel to transport them to Paria’s Berth #6 in Pointe-a-Pierre from their Staubles Bay location at Chaguaramas.
Under cross-examination from attorney Nyree Alfonso, Hargreaves stated he did not know that leading seaman Andre Leidgewood, who captained the vessel that transported them to Pointe-a-Pierre, had come from the site of the incident, and that during the hour-and-a-half journey to Berth #6 he never had a conversation with Leidgewood pertaining to what had transpired.
“He is not a diver. He may not have understood what was going on... It was better I get the information from someone on site. Not from a third party or a fourth party,” Hargreaves said.
When questioned by attorney Prakash Ramadhar, he also admitted he was the one who decided the Coast Guard divers would not conduct a rescue attempt.
He said his decision was arrived at on the basis that there was no room for manoeuvrability, they were not trained in confined-space rescue, they didn’t have the appropriate equipment, they were unaware of the cause of the incident, and there was still hazardous material left in the pipeline. He added that he was also not comfortable with the rescue plan put forward by LMCS, deeming it inappropriate and hazardous.
Catherine’s role
Hargreaves answered in the affirmative when asked if he went there and decided to not pursue a dive by the Coast Guard.
“Your function, after you had made a clear, definitive decision to not endeavour a rescue by the Coast Guard, was no longer part of the rescue of the men in the pipe. Is that accurate?” Ramadhar asked, to which Hargreaves said, “Yes, sir.”
“How many Coast Guardsmen remained thereabout on the platform or close to the berth after that decision was made?” asked Ramadhar.
Hargreaves responded: “At the end of the day we were there until to render any assistance. We remained, but at the same time as I said, no formal plan came to us indicating a rescue attempt or anything was going to happen at any time. We were there waiting to help with any assistance possible.”
“So, you were left literally and figuratively in the dark as to what’s next. Isn’t it?
“Basically. Yes,” he said.
Asked if he knew the incident occurred around three o’clock and that he got there around nine o’clock, he said, “Yes.”
“Six hours had been passed. Did you form the view that the men were already dead?” Ramadhar asked, and received a “no, sir” in response.
“I want to suggest that the only possible, reasonable explanation was many had thought and written them off as dead and, therefore, there was no urgency to attempt any rescue for them. Tell me if that doesn’t make sense?”
Hargreaves said it made perfect sense, to which Ramadhar exclaimed, “Thank you so much.”
He admitted that he knew when he got to the site, he would meet someone in authority from Paria and that person turned out to be Catherine Balkissoon, who was the incident commander at the time. Asked at approximately what time he spoke with the incident commander, Hargreaves said it would have been sometime after 9 p.m.
“Did you ever see and speak to a Mr Piper (Collin) on site?” Ramadhar asked, to which he received a “no, sir”.
Asked if he was aware there was a live rescue around 6 p.m. from having spoken with Balkissoon, Hargreaves said, no, he did not know that.
“So, having spoken to the person in authority, you did not know, after having spoken to this person in authority there was a live rescue before six o’clock that evening?”
“No, sir,” Hargreaves continued. “I was just told that Mr Boodram (Christopher) was one of the men that was rescued. They didn’t give a timing.”
When asked if he was deeply concerned about the well-being of the men who had gone missing, whether they were alive, dead, what condition they were in, Hargreaves said he was, and that it would have been going through his mind based on the parameters of what happened.
“The most we could have done was just keep asking questions about what is the next step, and this is where, I did indicate, I asked Ms Balkissoon concerning if she required us again for anything, because at the same time they were not giving us any clear information if an attempt was to be going on or if an attempt... All I saw when I reached is that there were divers in the water putting on a riser, and I used that to say probably an attempt is being done here.”
Emergency plan
Asked if Balkissoon responded to his queries of what next, he said no.
Ramadhar: What time did you transmit to her that you could not authorise a dive by your Coast Guardsmen? What time was that?
Hargreaves: That would have probably been between 9.30 and 10 p.m.
Ramadhar: When you arrived, you saw men in the water?
Hargreaves: Yes, sir.
Ramadhar: Did you see any effort made after you communicated to Ms Balkissoon? Any effort to dive into the pipe—yes or no?
Hargreaves: No, sir.
Asked if he enquired from Balkissoon when a rescue effort was going to be initiated, Hargreaves said he asked what their emergency plan was, but did not ask about a rescue effort because they (Paria) was supposed to provide that information, having been there before the Coast Guard arrived.
Ramadhar: And having not provided to you, as a senior Coast Guardsman, interested as a Trinidadian, a human being first, you made no enquiry when are we going to implement anything?
Hargreaves: No, sir, I did not enquire.
Ramadhar: After you communicated your decision, you cannot tell us that any effort was made to dive into the pipe?
Hargreaves: No, sir.
Asked how many Coast Guard officers were at the site after he communicated his decision that they were not going to perform a dive, Hargreaves said ten.
When questioned on how many of them were armed, he said the members of his dive team were not armed, but members of the squadron were.
Ramadhar: You know what a bouncer is?
Hargreaves: Yes, sir.
Ramadhar: You know what an enforcer is?
Hargreaves: Yes, sir.
“You know sometimes they don’t have to say a word. The boss man there and he says something and the fellas just in the back laid back,” Ramadhar continued. “To be fair to you, you do not know what Ms Balkissoon told the men who were in the water, who wished to assist in a rescue. You do not know what she told them. What you do know is that the communication, as you told us before, was between Coast Guard and Paria.
“Just to be clear, after that communication of your decision, there was nobody trying to go into the pipe again. Isn’t it true?” Ramadhar asked, and Hargreaves said, “Correct, sir.”