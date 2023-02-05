Local music industry loses Anil Bheem

A leader in the local Indo-music industry, Anil Bheem died yesterday, leaving his family, friends and fans heartbroken.
He was 48.
Bheem had performed at two Carnival events and returned to his Curepe home, when he complained of chest pains around 4 a.m., the Sunday Express was told.
The Emergency Medical Services was contacted, but paramedics were unable to revive him, a close friend said. Bheem’s death was confirmed by his employers at 103.1FM in a Facebook post around 6.20 a.m.
He had been employed as a radio announcer for over three decades.
“With heavy hearts we relay the news that our beloved Anil Bheem passed away this morning. This is beyond shocking and we are still trying to process,” a post stated.
Bheem had performed at the 103.1FM Fenomenal Fridays event at Rig Restaurant in La Romaine and then Avala Restaurant, Heartland Plaza, Chaguanas, on Friday night.
He performed alongside his daughter, Pritivi Bheem.
The Sunday Express was told that Bheem was in “good spirits” and did not appear to be unwell at the events. And around 3 a.m. yesterday, Bheem posted a video of his performance with his band at the Rig Restaurant.
From daybreak, his friends and fans have been sharing photographs, videos and memories of the singer, known as “The Vocalist”, to social media.
Bheem, leader of the BMRZ Band, was a leading entertainer in the local Indo-music industry since he was a child performing Bollywood and chutney songs locally and abroad, in a career spanning decades.
His latest song, “Suhani Raat—The Indian Anthem”, received three million views in four months on the West Indian Chutney Music YouTube page, which Bheem recently celebrated with his fans.
He was the son of singer Prematee Bheem and a father of two.
He was married to former radio personality Cheryl Bheem.
Bheem will be remembered not only for his voice, but his closing words at the end of his daily radio programme: “There is a spark of divinity within each and every one of us. Locate that divine spark and everything will just fall into place, it will be just mellow.”
Tributes pour in
There was an outpouring of love and support for Bheem’s family from politicians, friends and fans as news of his death spread yesterday.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, “It is with deep sadness I offer condolences to the friends and family of Anil Bheem. With yet another blow to the local music industry, Anil has left us with a hole in our hearts as he was a household name within our nation. I recognise his enormous contributions to our local culture and his efforts in placing T&T on the international stage. He will be forever missed. May he rest in peace.”
Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal wrote, “Sadly, a line from the immortal ‘Suhani Raat’ (Beautiful Night) pervades this grief-stricken day. ‘Sitaare Apni Roshni Luta Luta Ke So Gaye’ (the stars shone and now are no more). Oropouche East extends condolences on the sudden passing of Chutney vocalist and radio personality Anil Bheem.”
His death was also mourned by promoter and radio personality Rafi Mohammed, who said the past week had been “horrifying for lovers of Indian culture”.
On Wednesday, entertainers Raymond, Rennie and Richard Ramnarine laid to rest their father, Ramnarine “Tole” Moonilal, founder of the family band Dil-E-Nadan.
Mohammed said, “What a horrifying week for lovers of Indian culture here and abroad... Anil Bheem is gone... no more. Mamoo you left us so suddenly... When I got the news just after 4 a.m., I was and still am in absolute shock and confused, still can’t process this...”
Mohammed said Bheem passed away at the pinnacle of his career.
“To say we will miss his voice and charm is an understatement. To say he loved his mom, his wife, children and adored his grandchildren is an understatement... We had a great relationship, joked a lot, toured together and enjoyed many precious moments,” he said.
His friend, Raymond Ramnarine, recalled performing with Bheem at a concert in New York recently.
“Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. A dear brother who showed his love for our culture, loved his family and graced the airwaves bringing joy to our lives. Just a couple months ago we were in New York together and I told you come sing with my band. I remembered how we joked around at soundcheck bro. Raymond Ramnarine & DIL E NADAN send our thoughts and prayers to the family and love ones of our dear brother,” he said.
National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) public relations officer Surujdeo Mungroo said he was deeply saddened to hear about Bheem’s passing.
“Anil was such a wonderful person and we feel so lucky to have known him. We will miss his haunting voice singing songs of Kishore Kumar and Rafi and as a presenter on the airwaves of 103FM. He will be truly missed by millions of his fans globally,” he said.
Mungroo said Bheem’s melodious voice had graced the stages at NCIC’s annual Divali Nagar event for many years.
Southex chief executive officer George Singh said he was saddened by Bheem’s death.
“It is with great sadness and much disbelief that we say goodbye to Anil Bheem! We extend deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans! Your music will live on forever! RIP my brother!” he said.
Entertainer Rikki Jai wrote, “The original Lackpat!!!! Is how we would greet each other!! He was one of my friends who sang at my wedding and I at his!!! Comraderie with laughter was always how we greeted each other. I would always tell him bro you were born on the wrong side of the world!!! His voice was one of a kind and surely if he was born in India he would have been one of the greats of the screen industry.”
Local government councillor Jlynn Jenna Roopnarine said she watched Bheem perform on Saturday night.
He was her neighbour, she said, who was always willing to help.
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts said ion a statement it was deeply saddened by the passing of Bheem and Moonilal.
“His music was celebrated by many, earning him the title of ‘Chutney Soca King’ in the late nineties, after a series of hits on the local airwaves. Bheem also made significant contributions as a radio announcer on 103FM, the first all-Indian music station in Trinidad and Tobago,” the statement said.
The Ministry said it continues to reflect on the recent passing of Ramnarine Moonilal “who was also a stalwart in the local Indian music industry.”