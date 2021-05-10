Member of Parliament for Mayaro and Opposition shadow minister on Trade and Industry, Rushton Paray, says thousands of workers, farmers, and small businesses are facing complete financial ruin if the Government does not act now during this second Covid-19 shutdown to support those affected.
He called on the Government to implement suitable policy initiatives, including contingency funding, in order to avert the severe knock-on effect throughout the economy.
Paray, via a press statement on Sunday, said, “Dr (keith) Rowley must publicly urge manufacturers to keep their workers on their payrolls, even with reduced salaries. He must also permit the re-opening of food establishments for delivery and curbside pick-ups in order to support hard-hit farmers to preserve jobs and assist operators in facing their financial debts.”
“The curtailment of economic activities is having a profound negative ripple effect and would add to the high unemployment rate, financial bankruptcies, penniless farmers and insolvent Small and Medium-sized Enterprises,” he said.
“Already, weak sales resulting from the Covid-19 crisis have caused the closure of hundreds of SMEs and the loss of thousands of jobs, many of them in the informal sector,” Paray said.
He called on Dr Rowley to address the banking community to provide meaningful concessions to homeowners and business proprietors, including genuine loan moratoriums and reduced charges.
“The Prime Minister’s unthinking carte blanche approach is leading to unparalleled hardship throughout the country,” Paray said.
“The Board of Inland Revenue must be instructed to relax the deadlines for tax compliance.”
“The current national shutdown could have detrimental effects on a society already reeling from high unemployment, shortage of foreign exchange, negative economic growth, vanishing export markets and the worst debt crisis in its history,” Paray said.