The doors of Caura Hospital were shut and the lock had to be broken to admit Trinidad and Tobago’s first COVID-19 coronavirus patient.
Sources close to the situation said the patient, a foreigner living in Trinidad, was picked up from his home last Thursday by ambulance and taken to Caura at night, but when they got there the facility was locked.
The Express was also told there was a lack of basic items, but the issue was resolved that very night.
When access was finally gained to the building, the 52-year-old man was taken into a small room with a bed and TV.
He was given a bell to ring if he needed anything.
There was no medical check-up until hours later.
The patient had taken the initiative to contact the authorities to get tested as he was at risk, having been in Switzerland.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned Europe has now become the “epicentre” for the global coronavirus pandemic, and is reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had said the travel restrictions applied to China, Singapore, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Italy, France and Germany were to “buy time” to allow the Government to treat with the inevitable arrival of COVID-19.
Mild symptoms
Last Thursday, at a news conference, Deyalsingh announced that the man who arrived in T&T from Switzerland on Monday night was this country’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.
He said the man had “mild” symptoms of the virus and had been in self-isolation since last week Monday. He said further the man contacted a healthcare professional, and swabs were taken and tested by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha), which returned positive.
The man and his family continued self-quarantine at their home on that very day. He was then transported to Caura on Thursday.
The minister said contact tracing began on Wednesday, under the protocols the ministry uses for tuberculosis. He said this was being done by Dr Michelle Trotman of Caura Hospital.
Italian sent back
Apart from Caura not being immediately ready to receive the first patient, Immigration sources told the Express the entire process of treating with foreign nationals who arrive at Piarco International Airport was lacking.
One particular case was cited—the arrival at Piarco of an Italian, who was sent back to Antigua without proper notice and protocol, placing Antiguan immigration and health officials in limbo and scrambling to put measures in place to receive the visitor.
An Immigration official related what happened: “On March 1, an Italian arrived in Trinidad, at Piarco from Italy. He flew in via Antigua. He arrived in the evening and Immigration did not allow him to enter the country.
“They kept him at Piarco Airport. I don’t know where he slept or where they put him, and then the next day at around 8.10 a.m. they put the man on a LIAT flight back to Antigua.
“What is unacceptable and troubling about this is that the authorities did not inform LIAT or the immigration officials in Antigua until after the man was in the aircraft and in the air on the way to Antigua. Can you imagine that? They send the e-mail information to the relevant people after they put the man on the plane.”
The Immigration official said Antiguan officials had to “scramble” to ensure there were medical personnel at the airport to receive the man when he arrived, which they did, and have him tested for the virus.
“In the e-mail they (Immigration in Trinidad) said that the man was showing symptoms and there was no quarantine facility at Piarco Airport to keep him.
“They just jet him out, and I can tell you the people in Antigua are very upset that Trinidad did this and put the people there at risk. They said the man had symptoms and he came in Antigua normal,” said the official.
The Express was informed the man was tested at VC Bird International Airport in Antigua, and the test returned negative.
After failing to contact Trinidad and Tobago’s Chief Immigration Officer Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews, a deputy Immigration officer was reached, who told them Trinidad had implemented travel restrictions on people arriving from Italy and therefore he could not enter Trinidad.
“But to me, that whole thing was embarrassing for Trinidad and Tobago, for our Government, for our Immigration. What they did was insulting to protocol and they put the people of Antigua, the staff at Piarco Airport, the crew and passengers on that LIAT flight all at risk if this man was a positive carrier,” the official said.
Antigua Health Minister Molwyn Joseph spoke about the incident in Antigua at a news conference.
He said the Italian visitor passed through Antigua and Barbuda to Trinidad where he was denied entry.
The minister said the visitor was sent back through Antigua and, upon arrival in Antigua and Barbuda, the individual was asked whether he would voluntarily go to the quarantine centre in Antigua or return home, and he opted to return home.
Antigua recorded its first case of the new coronavirus last Friday.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the woman travelled to Antigua from the United Kingdom on March 10. He said she is in self-isolation at home and is receiving treatment.