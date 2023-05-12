Locked in a ‘black hole’

“I THOUGHT I was going to die.”
These were the words of firearms dealer Brent Thomas, 61, in a sworn affidavit in which he detailed the horror he endured at the hands of the police in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.
Thomas stated that he was locked up in a “black hole” in the Maloney Police Station, handcuffed and dragged across his hotel room in Barbados, placed in a cage at the back of a police vehicle, violently forced into an aircraft, and spent days in a facility where he was forced to defecate in a hole in the ground.
After he was finally released, he had to surrender his passport, a curfew was imposed, and he had to visit the police station three times a week.
Thomas’ attorneys filed a constitutional claim over his treatment and prosecution for firearm-related offences.
In January 2023, Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that all actions of law enforcement from the arrest, detention and forcible abduction from Barbados were grossly abusive, unconstitutional, unlawful, unnecessary, disproportionate and contravened his constitutional rights.
In his affidavit dated November 17, 2022, Thomas provided a detailed chronology of events which landed him twice in hospitals—the Port of Spain General Hospital and the St Clair Medical Hospital.
Prior to his “abduction” in Barbados, in October 2022, Thomas was arrested in Trinidad, and then released.
In September 2022, battalions of police armed with guns and search warrants raided his Maraval home and business—Specialist Shooter Training Centre Ltd (SSTC)—in Aranjuez.
He stated he was first arrested on September 29, 2022, as he emphasised claims that he had illegal weapons were unfounded, as he is a licensed dealer and has authorisation for every weapon, and he also had a Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) from the police commissioner for his personal weapon.
Black hole
In his affidavit, Thomas stated he was arrested on September 29, and around 11 p.m. he was taken to the Maloney Police Station and stripped of his personal effects.
He said he was placed in a holding cell “that felt like a black hole”.
“There was no source of light, natural or otherwise, which would have allowed me to discern my surroundings. The sickening stench of faeces and urine permeated the holding cell. Furthermore, barring a cold slab of concrete, there was nothing upon which I could rest, I was terrified. I constantly cried out asking for some kind of light to be provided for me, however, I was wholly ignored,” he said.
While in police custody, he said he signed a document under duress and was assured he would be taken for medical care as his health deteriorated.
He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital (POSGH), where he was placed under police guard.
Legal action from his attorneys contesting his detention saw Justice Avalon Quinlan-Williams ordering his release on October 2, 2022.
Thomas stated that on 10.11 p.m. on October 2, 2022, Faith Walke of the TTPS Legal Unit dispatched an e-mail to his attorneys, requesting his presence at the SSTC premises.
He stated that since he was not charged and he was free to travel, both he and his family decided he should keep his medical appointment with his Miami cardiologist, given the sharp deterioration of his health.
He stated that on the night of October 2, 2022, he boarded a flight to Guyana, intending to get to Barbados and thereafter connect to Miami, where he would meet his cardiologist, Dr Ceasar Pellarano.
On the following morning, October 3, 2022, he boarded a flight to Barbados and, on this day, he also communicated to his attorneys he was travelling to see his doctor and would be willing to answer any questions the police have via written response.
State of terror
Noting his arrest and imprisonment in September, Thomas stating he thought “the worst” of the ordeal he faced was over, but this was not so.
Thomas detailed what transpired in his Barbados hotel: “Around 3 a.m., on October 5, 2022, whilst asleep in my hotel in Barbados, I was jolted awake by thunderous shouts of ‘Police, police’ and banging on my hotel door. Upon opening the door, I observed a large group of men dressed in black, armed with guns.
“These men entered my room. They asked for a copy of my identification card and luggage, which I showed to them. Thereafter, without being shown a warrant, or being given an opportunity to make representation, despite numerous requests to do so, I was placed in handcuffs and dragged across the hotel floor to a waiting police vehicle which conveyed me to a police station.
“In a state of terror, I constantly enquired of the officers as to what was taking place but I was not given an answer. Instead, I was put in a small cage at the back of a police van and left there until midday. The van was parked outside a police station and was exposed to the elements. As some points, during this fresh ordeal, I intermittently lost consciousness. My pleas for food, water, and to place a telephone call were refused. No explanation was given as to why I was being detained by the Barbadian authorities.”
He stated that around midday he was taken to Grantley Adams International Airport, where he saw ASP Birch and acting Cpl Joefield of the TTPS on the tarmac.
He said his belongings were thrown onto an extremely small plane which was idling on the tarmac and he was “pushed violently” into the aircraft and taken back to Trinidad.
“At this point, I believed that the TTPS had some vendetta against me. I simply could not believe that they would have engaged in such heinous behaviour. It was not as though I was a dangerous criminal accused of horrific crimes and was attempting to flee the country. I was rather an ailing, long established, licensed arms and ammunition dealer, who, up to this point, was being harassed about my possession (of) weapons and some clerical mistakes,” stated Thomas.
He stated on his arrival in Trinidad on October 5, 2022, he was taken to the St Joseph Police Station, where he was kept overnight, once more in a cell approximately ten feet by ten feet.
He was formally charged at the station but not given a copy of the charges and his attorneys, Darren Mitchell and Jose Young, came to the station and were also not given a copy.
Held at Eastern Correctional
Rehabilitation Centre
Thomas stated his reputation and that of his business have been potentially irremediably damaged, as he noted media reports and social media misinformation painting him like a criminal who was trying to flee to Greece.
He said on October 6, 2022, he was brought before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor where the charges against him were read and his attorneys made a bail application.
Bail with surety in the sum on $800,000 was granted and he was to surrender his passport and check in with the Maraval Police Station three times a week.
However, Thomas stated there was difficulty in expeditiously meeting the bail requirement and, as such, he spent four days at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre (ECRC).
Thomas detailed his experience at this facility:
“Upon my arrival to the ECRC, I was incarcerated in a cell with self-professed murderers and thieves. It occurred to me that, in the eyes of the State, I was no better than a hardened criminal and would be treated as such.
The horrific conditions to which I was subjected whilst in this facility cannot be adequately conveyed by words, I can best describe it as hell on earth.”
He stated he was confined to his cell—which had a single light fixed into the ceiling above him and which was never turned off so he could not tell whether it was day or night.
Thomas stated: “I was only able to figure out the time of day when a prison officer would throw a tray of food into my cell signalling meal time. I lived in fear every day that a violent inmate would be brought to share a cell with me and would attack or perhaps kill me.
“There was no toilet which I could have used, there was only a hole in the ground. I remained in these conditions for what seemed like a lifetime. At many points during this period, I thought I would die.”
On October 10, 2022, Thomas stated his attorneys filed a variation of the bail conditions and it was amended to $200,000 surety bail, but in addition he had to adhere to a curfew from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day, as well as present himself to the police station thrice a week.
On October 11, 2022, he was able to meet the bail conditions and was released.
The State has appealed Justice Rampersad’s judgment, saying the judge “was wrong and erred in law” on several grounds.