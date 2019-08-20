Patrons seeking tickets for the Carifesta xiv

LONG LINES: Patrons seeking tickets for the Carifesta xiv Caribbean Jazz Show at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain had to face extremely long lines yesterday in order to secure their tickets for the event. Carifesta xiv closes on Sunday. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

NOT much can be done for patrons complaining about not being able to get tickets to Carifesta XIV shows. This is according to Carifesta project manager John Arnold, who explained yesterday that certain venues can only accommodate a certain number of people.

The issue arose after patrons took to social media over the weekend complaining that they were not able to get tickets to attend Carifesta shows such as Decades of Dance on Saturday at Queen’s Hall, in Port of Spain; Rhythms of the Caribbean, at Queen’s Hall on Sunday; and Bitter Cassava at the Little Carib Theatre on Sunday.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Waste of time and money

Waste of time and money

CHIEF executive officer of the Tri­ni­dad and Tobago Chamber of Indus­try and Commerce (TTCIC) Gabri­el Faria yesterday described as a waste of time and financial resources spent fighting an enquiry into a contempt of court allegation which was discontinued after almost three years.

Long lines for Carifesta tickets

Long lines for Carifesta tickets

NOT much can be done for patrons complaining about not being able to get tickets to Carifesta XIV shows. This is according to Carifesta project manager John Arnold, who explained yesterday that certain venues can only accommodate a certain number of people.

Relatives unsuccessful with bail for Carew

Relatives unsuccessful with bail for Carew

DESPITE attempts to have him bailed out yesterday, relatives of fraud and conspiracy-accused Michael Carew were unsuccessful and he spent last night at the Port of Spain Prison.

President blanks ganja activist

President blanks ganja activist

President Paula-Mae Weekes has blanked a request for a meeting from cannabis activist Nazma Muller. Muller is the founder of the Caribbean Collective for Justice, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that advocates for social and environmental justice.