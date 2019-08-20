Long lines for Carifesta tickets

NOT much can be done for patrons complaining about not being able to get tickets to Carifesta XIV shows. This is according to Carifesta project manager John Arnold, who explained yesterday that certain venues can only accommodate a certain number of people.
The issue arose after patrons took to social media over the weekend complaining that they were not able to get tickets to attend Carifesta shows such as Decades of Dance on Saturday at Queen’s Hall, in Port of Spain; Rhythms of the Caribbean, at Queen’s Hall on Sunday; and Bitter Cassava at the Little Carib Theatre on Sunday.