Long wait for AZ shot

Vaccine hesitancy wasn’t apparent yesterday as hundreds of people stood for hours in the rain in Chaguanas to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Tempers flared and frustration was high as the appointment system appeared to be useless because whether you had an appointment or not—you had to join one line to get jabbed.
A shipment of 82,030 donated doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Canadian government arrived in T&T last Thursday and are being administered at mass vaccination sites. Last Saturday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said walk-ins will be accommodated, but people with appointments will be given priority.
The Express arrived at the UTT Chaguanas site at 11 a.m. and followed the process until 4 p.m.
It took one batch of people five hours to get vaccinated.
The majority of the people who were in line told the Express that they opted to get the AstraZeneca vaccine for two reasons—to be able to travel without issue and lack of confidence in the Sinopharm vaccine.
There was gridlocked traffic heading into the UTT Munroe Road vaccination site as big crowds gathered.
By noon the rains poured and only after hundreds were left drenched—additional tents were erected.
At the entrance, people were given pink forms to fill out and made to queue in the parking lot.
There was a separate line for persons who were present for their second Sinopharm shot.
However, all safety protocols went out the window when the rains came.
People cramped under the tents and there was absolutely no social distancing.
An ambulance was called to attend to an elderly woman who fell ill.
Travel quarantine
Reshma Dukhan from Aranjuez told the Express that she spent three-and-a-half hours online on Sunday to get an appointment for her father, Satnarine Dukhan, 69.
She was able to get one for 1.45 p.m.
She said they arrived at the site an hour earlier, having heard there was traffic.
“The security came and gave us the form and I asked if there is a line for appointments and he said no there is no appointment. So they have everyone who is walking in as well as those who made appointments all in one line,” she said.
Dukhan said she is very disappointed because the whole point of an appointment system is to achieve order and prioritise people.
“I understand they want to facilitate walk-ins because they want to use out the vaccines before they expire but it’s a simple procurement logistic process that is needed. If people have an appointment you go in one line, if you don’t have an appointment you go in another line and there is order,” she said.
Dukhan said she and her family are also Canadians and they did not want to take Sinopharm as the Canadian government mandates that those who take the Chinese vaccine must quarantine for 14 days on arrival to Canada.
“Our second home is Canada and if we can’t get in there smoothly then that’s a problem,” she said.
Allan Maharaj, 63, from Charlieville, told the Express he tried unsuccessfully to book an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine online so he decided to turn up at UTT and walk in.
He, too, indicated that he is travelling to Canada and this is why he did not want the Sinopharm.
Most people opted not to give their names but also said they are travellers and did not want to take the chance of being restricted from anywhere because of the Sinopharm vaccine.
A businesswoman from Charlieville, who was also present with her two children, 22 and 26 years of age, told the Express that as soon as she learnt that AstraZeneca would be available they booked appointments to get jabbed.
She said she did not feel comfortable taking Sinopharm.
While the majority of the masses were present for the AstraZeneca vaccine, there was also a large number of people turning up for their Sinopharm shots.
The Express spoke to many who indicated that they were present to get their second dose of Sinopharm.
Several were employees in the retail sector who said they were heartened at the reopening of this sector next week and wanted to ensure they are protected.
By 3 p.m. security officials started asking people to show their online confirmation which was pointless as no one who walked in and waited for four hours was prepared to leave unvaccinated.
By 4 p.m. yesterday, the remaining crowd on the compound at the UTT site were assured that they will get their AstraZeneca vaccine.