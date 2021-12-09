Long wait for MRIs at public institutions

IF you need to get an MRI scan at a public hospital, you may be in for a long wait.
The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) says it has a waiting list that goes to December 2022 for people to access MRI services.
Speaking during a Public Administration and Appropriations Committee meeting on Wednesday evening, SWRHA director of Health Dr Pravinde Ramoutar said the Authority has been faced with challenges in providing this service, and there is little capacity at the other RHAs.
“With respect to the MRI, we had a significant downturn for the year because of machine issues that needed repairs and parts needed to come in, and there were delays in getting those parts into the country, and then there is a worldwide shortage of helium. The machine needs helium,” he said. “So, there were several months when the service could not be delivered. As far as the echocardiography equipment, the demand is large for the service, but we also have a shortage of the technicians to operate the machinery.”
He added: “Our waiting list is up to December 2022. We have created a waiting list. Internationally, the waiting time for an MRI can be up to eight months for a non-urgent MRI. Other RHAs do not have the capacity as well for MRI services, so when we are down for that length of time to take it up.”
Ramoutar noted that the Couva Hospital had begun doing MRIs for the SWRHA, but since that hospital had been converted into a Covid-19 treatment facility, that arrangement had to come to an end.
“So, there is not much capacity for us to do a large bulk of MRIs,” he said.
Ramoutar said the SWRHA has only been able to fulfil 50 per cent of the demand for imaging services over the past year.
Shortage of qualified people
Additionally, the Committee heard there is a shortage of stenographers, echocardiographers and other medical technicians within the public health system which has presented some challenges when treating with patients who require diagnostic imaging services.
Chief operating officer at the North Central Regional Health Authority Davlin Thomas told the Committee the shortage has prevented more of these services from being offered in the public health system.
“There is a need for stenographers and echocardiographers within the system,” he said. “That is a limiting factor. Whilst we want to do more of those, the availability of that category of trained staff within the system is limited.”
Biomedical engineer consultant Paul Taylor noted that there is a demand for this category of staff within both the public and private sectors.
“So, there are market forces at play here in terms of getting access to those resources and developing them,” he said.
Thomas said the shortage stems from two issues—a lack of training programmes in Trinidad and Tobago, and compensation.
“The training does not exist locally for stenographers in particular; and echocardiographers, similarly, there is no training in T&T,” he stated. “We have attempted to engage and pillage the private sector to see if we can get as well. It is really they are in high demand and our remuneration is not competitive to begin with. So, it’s a combination of availability and accessibility.”
Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) CEO Ronald Tsoi-a-fatt said in his RHA, waiting times are short for X-rays and CT scans.
Tsoi-a-fatt, too, noted that the surplus machinery needed to provide certain imaging services to the public are at the facilities that are being used for Covid-19 treatment.
But Thomas assured the situation is being managed, and that those who are in urgent need of these services are given priority.