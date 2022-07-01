Longing for Lyka

It has been six months since Filipino migrant Lyka Bernas disappeared without a trace.
The people she left behind are suffering from an indescribable loss and living in uncertainty.
Her friend and flatmate, Kevyn Barcelon, lives with the hope that Lyka is alive and that wherever she is, she is well, healthy and happy.
Almost every item of clothing, shoes and other possessions which Lyka left behind in the apartment she shared with Barcelon remain intact, awaiting her return.
The only things missing are the clothes which Lyka wore when she left, and the items taken by the police for forensic purposes in their investigation of the case.
If Lyka is not alive, Barcelon prays that she is at peace.
Lyka, 29, has been missing since December 11.
It is believed she left the apartment on Jerningham Avenue to walk a short distance away to a shop when she disappeared.
Barcelon has said Lyka does not have many friends in Trinidad, and was mainly at home or at work, and she would not leave for a lengthy period without contacting her.
Only Lyka’s house slippers and purse were missing from her apartment.
Lyka had left her hometown of Cavite City, Philippines, in 2018 for Trinidad, seeking to fulfil her hopes and dreams.
That year, Lyka met Barcelon at a Filipino sports day, and they agreed to share the expenses for the apartment on Jerningham Avenue.
Lyka was employed as a babysitter and spent most of her time with the family for whom she worked, and at the apartment she made her home.
The Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of the Philippines had issued a social media post appealing for assistance on Lyka, but there was no information.
Friends and family had also raised $20,000 as a reward for leads on the case, but no one has come forward with information.
Since her disappearance, Barcelon has been in contact with Lyka’s adopted sister, Jasmin Destura, and other family members, but she said it is difficult not having any information from the authorities on what has happened to her.
Traumatic experience
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Barcelon said she relives the memories of her friend every day, as she continues to reside in the apartment they had shared.
It has been a traumatic experience losing her friend, and the uncertainty has left her numb.
“I have been working and trying to do my normal things, but there is no closure. Just trying to be normal every day,” said Barcelon.
She said there are no more updates from any police units, even with their training and tracking equipment and technology.
“The police called me last month. Not to give me an update, but to ask me if I heard anything or have any updates for them. They said they had no new information.
“The last thing they did in December was fingerprinted the apartment, taking pictures of the house, took some of her things, but that was the last time they came. They did not get CCTV footage from Jerningham Avenue in Belmont because the cameras were not functioning,” she said.
Barcelon said there is not much left to say to Lyka’s family, with whom she had been in almost constant contact via social media in the first few days, weeks and months of her disappearance.
Losing a friend
These conversations on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger were a lifeline of support for Barcelon, and Lyka’s relatives who reside in different countries such as Manila City in the Philippines, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.
“I have been in touch with her family for the past few months, but we have not shared much. It has been hard to communicate, especially since I have no updates regarding Lyka. I ask them how they are going, but they do not say much. I talk to her sisters and aunt via WhatsApp messenger, so that I can have one point of contact with her family members. But there is very little to say to each other,” she said.
Barcelon thinks Lyka may have been a victim of human trafficking and that she was snatched off the street in December last year.
“The number of girls that go missing in this country almost every day or week is alarming. So many girls have gone missing since Lyka disappeared. I have taken more notice of these cases since she vanished. I hope that Lyka is alive. And if she is, I hope that she is okay and was not harmed,” said Barcelon.
“I still have almost everything that she left here. Her things have been stored in her room. Everything is packed in her suitcase and in a room, waiting for her to return,” she said.
“Her disappearance is something I always think about. She never really left my mind. Things have just been left up in the air. It is hard to move on. It is hard to get closure. My mind does not know where she went, or what happened to her. I do not know whether she is dead or alive. I do not know how to move on from losing my friend,” said Barcelon.
“I am sure the authorities tried their best at one point. I understand that there are different departments working on these types of cases. I certainly believe that they should have had more empathy for people like us in these types of situations who are left behind in the wake of these types of cases.
“There needs to be more organised support for us. We need something more than just notices to the public that these people are missing. We need comfort, people to take us through these circumstances which we are never prepared for,” she added.
—Anyone with information can contact Noel at 368-4656, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send the information to the TTPS app.