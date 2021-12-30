Losing a child to murder

American novelist Jay Neugeboren wrote, “A wife who loses a husband is called a widow. A husband who loses a wife is called a widower. A child who loses his parents is called an orphan. There is no word for a parent who loses a child. That’s how awful the loss is.”
The loss of 33-year-old Ryan Johnitty to his parents is immeasurable.
Wednesday marked six months to the date he was killed at his South Oropouche home after a very violent encounter with merciless perpetrators who walk freely in this country.
Since June 29, 2021, his parents have been grieving with their every breath.
Ryan’s mother, Myrna, 59, and father, Vincent 66, in an interview with the Express on Wednesday, broke their silence on the loss of their only child, and spoke of their confusion over why he was killed and their longing for justice.
With pride, the elderly couple spoke of their son—the love of their lives and their greatest accomplishment—and with tears, they recalled the details of the autopsy report that stated he was repeatedly beaten, stabbed and strangled.
The fatal injury he suffered was strangulation by an electrical cord and belt fastened around his neck.
His Kia Cerato was stolen and discovered by police at Dolly Street, Marabella, on June 30, as it was being stripped of its rims by a group of men who ran off and escaped as the police approached. No one has since been arrested for his killing or stealing his car.
Ryan was born on November 6, 1988, and found dead on June 29, 2021.
In the words of the parents
These are the words of Myrna and Vincent, as they spoke about him:
“He was the joy of our lives. He was fun-loving from the very first day, always jolly and very bright. After pre-school, he attended Southern Central Anglican School, where he used to come first or third in class.
There were two of his cousins in the same class as him and those three would take the first, second and third positions.
One time Ryan came fifth in Standard Two or Three, and I banned him from television and outdoor activities. He became self-motivated and that stayed with him until the end.
I cannot say who did this and why they did this to our son.
It could be anger, hatred and jealousy. Maybe he was climbing the ‘ladder’ too fast.
We are confused because there were so many things in the house that were not taken if that was a robbery.
They left behind three televisions and many things in his game room.
Everything was practically new.
Nothing was touched in the kitchen except for the knife that they took to stab him and the garbage bag which they placed over his head to stifle him.
Ryan was never a fighter, never a ‘badjohn’, his mouth was not ‘hot’.
He always said that if he was held up to be robbed, he would tell them to take what they want and leave.
He worked with several companies before he landed his job at Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) in 2010.
In 2016, while working at TGU he got a loan to purchase the land and took a second mortgage to build the house.
He made a lot of personal sacrifices to get the things in life that he wanted.
We supported him and were there for him every step of the way.
Sometimes his father and I would purchase the materials and oversee the work in the house while he was at work.
We were very proud of him.
He chose the right pathway in life.
He was constructive and happy in his accomplishments, but never boastful.
Always humble, giving and church-going.
He was organising hampers for needy families and we did not even know about it.
That was his idea, and he just asked us to find out who were the people in need in Cedros.
I only found out after he died that he had also posted it on Facebook.
Ryan died a horrible death.
Our child was in pain before he died.
They used a blunt object, as their fists, to strike him on his head.
It could be their hands that they hit him with.
They beat him a lot, which caused internal bleeding in his head. They stuffed his mouth with a kitchen towel to gag him.
They damaged him badly before they killed him.
One person could not have done all of that.
We had to witness everything for the autopsy, so it is not easy what we are going through.
Everything that they used to kill him was taken from his house. Ryan finished work at 8 p.m. on the night of Monday, June 28.
He was supposed to leave work at 7 p.m., but he left work an hour later.
The next night he was supposed to work the 7 p.m.-to-7 a.m. shift.
Friends were calling on Monday night and Tuesday.
His friends were trying to reach him to play his computer games.
Apparently, that Monday night, whoever was waiting on him.
He might have been ambushed from the garage, or as he entered the house.
He was wearing his work clothes when the body was found.
The last anyone heard from him was a voice note (on WhatsApp), when he said he was not going online to join the game.
He never sent voice notes because he would either text or call you.
He was probably already under duress.
On June 29, one of the friends checked on him, but when he got there, the car was not in the garage.
He went to work on Monday, June 28, worked 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and worked an hour later.
Work was calling on Tuesday and there was no response.
But nobody contacted the parents until Tuesday evening.
“We drove about an hour and reached the house about 6.15 p.m.
When we opened the back door, we noticed the boots were scattered.
The bedroom door was locked.
A fan was on and when Vincent went to switch it off, he saw him lying on the ground between the staircase and couch in the living room.
There was a garbage bag on his head.
There was a belt and an electrical cord, like a charger cord, around the bag, that was around his neck to strangle him.
He was stabbed two times—one in the neck, and the upper body near the shoulder.
They used a knife from his kitchen. The knife was not found.
One light was on.
We started to bawl. We saw blood, but there was a cushion that soaked up most of it.
I (Myrna) went down on the floor and hugged my son.
We called family and police.
The bedroom was ransacked—the wardrobe and drawers were emptied.
I do not know what they were looking for.
The whole room was scattered with clothes.
They also packed a bag of clothes, but they did not carry it.
As far as what we can tell, what was stolen from the house were his iPhone, iPad, a laptop, lunch bag, an air rifle, about seven watches, a small amount of money and his car.
The car was at SERU (Special Evidence Recovery Unit branch of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service), and we got it back after a month.
The police did not tell us if they got any evidence from the car.
When we got back to the house from the police, we got about 15 friends and relatives to do the cleaning and fixing.
We sat down outside and the family and friends took care of everything.
We could not bear to do anything and we know it was a lot of work since there was black dust all over from the police fingerprinting.
I took all of his clothes at home and it took me about three to four months to wash his clothes.
I would wash some, then take a rest for a few days, then do another load.
The impact that had on me (mother) was very hard.
He had clothes he did not even wear yet.
Next year I will donate to churches or needy people.
Since June, we would contact the police once a month, but they do not have any updates for us.
I know the police are trying and working on the case.
But after six months, life is hard and I do not think life will ever be the same.
Ryan was all we were living for.
On his birthday, we had a thanksgiving service and went to his grave-site, where we placed roses and because he was 33 years old, we released 33 balloons.
With the help of his friends and work colleagues, we donated hampers to needy people because we believe that is what he would have wanted us to do.
We would be very thankful if anyone with information can come forward to the police.
God will bless them with long life.
Whoever did this to our son, they are out there, they can do this to someone else’s child. They did not give life, they have no right to take it.
Our son’s death rocked us hard.
We want closure.
We would like someone to read this and come forward to help us get justice.”
Initial police investigations pointed to robbery as the motive for the killing, but detectives of the Homicide Bureau in Region III are also exploring other theories in the case.
—Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information to the TTPS app.