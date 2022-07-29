Losing Levi

LEVI Moses wanted only peace for his country, his family and himself.
At just 11 years old, Levi experienced the trauma of losing his father to a gun-toting killer, his family traumatised by an unsolved murder, and the resulting distress of sibling separation.
Against that background of personal tragedy and becoming a victim of a gun crime, Levi was steadfast in his beliefs that criminality and gangster living was immoral and poisonous to society.
In his community in Arouca, he used his testimony of the ills and impact of gun violence to try to sensitise others on the need to turn away from the glorification of gangster life, and a culture of fear and intimidation with weapons.
On the night of July 13, 2018, he was spreading his message of living a “clean life” when he was shot by a rash, violent and cruel man who pulled the trigger three times.
Levi, 31, was struck twice to the chest and once to the pelvis.
As residents rushed to his side, and the killer and witnesses ran off, Levi named his killer, even to responding police officers.
Levi died the next morning at hospital.
To this day, his killing remains unsolved and his family still weeps for him.
In an interview on Monday, Levi’s sister, Dianna Moses, said her brother was the emotional rock in her life.
Moses recalled that on the night of her brother’s killing they had planned to attend a musical concert.
They had spoken earlier in the day, and she was to meet him at his home on Smith Street to get ready and leave for the concert together.
She was not yet there when the gunshots rang out, but she was told of the ordeal.
“He was outside at Smith Street around 7.45 p.m., washing the rental vehicle which would take us to the concert. He was a talkative fella. He loved to make jokes and be happy. There was a group of guys sitting on a culvert. Levi was talking to them. Then a gangster talk came up.
“Levi and I were familiar with violence. Our father was murdered and it tore our family apart. Levi was trying to counsel these fellas and tell them that gangster life was not the way, that it did not make sense. He told them that our father died at a young age and did not get to spend enough time with his children when they needed him. Levi was trying to get fellas to look at it from his point of view. One person did not like what Levi was saying and the talk became heated,” she said.
Fateful night
The advice turned into an argument.
Then the argument turned into a violent confrontation.
One of the men whom Levi tried to counsel pulled out a firearm and shot Levi three times. The man ran off into the night. The others also followed.
“Someone flagged down a police vehicle. Levi was conscious during the whole ordeal. He told everybody, including the police, who was the man who shot him. Levi died around 7 o’clock the next morning. The first night of his wake, the man sent people to fire shots outside, up in the sky. Nobody got hurt but it was a warning to us,” said the sister.
Moses said she was told that her brother’s murderer went into hiding and he was never arrested.
A year after Levi’s killing, his mother went to the Arouca police and asked the officers about her son’s unsolved case.
“The police told her that they did not have enough evidence to arrest anyone. After that experience, she just gave up. She never went back to the police. I gave up too. I did not want to go to the police and start asking questions because I do not think things will go well for me if I go to the Arouca police station demanding answers.
“That night when I got the phone call that he got shot, I went to the Arouca police station. Those officers told me that I was not supposed to be there at that time because I am the victim’s sister and the perpetrators could be watching and tracking me. That did not even make sense. All of this made me lose faith in the police,” she said.
Family torn apart
Moses spoke of her family background and losing her father, Ashton Moses , when she was nine years old.
She said her father was a small-time drug dealer who used his earnings to raise her and Levi. He was a good father to his children, she said,
“I was two and Levi four years old when we went to live with Daddy. Daddy tried to make ends meet by selling weed on the streets because he had Levi and me to take care of. He sold ten and 20 piece. Then one day about 20 years ago, when other people came on the streets too and he got competition, he met his death. He got shot and killed in Princes Town where he was on a corner selling and hustling. Three guys walked up to him and opened fire, and that was it. Nothing came out of that either,” she said.
Their family was immediately torn apart, as she and Levi had different mothers and then went to live with them in their separate households.
Levi went to live with his mother in Malabar, and Moses went to Sangre Grande with her mother.
She said they lost contact for several years, and as she grieved the sudden loss of two important men in her life it broke her mentally and emotionally.
Life in shambles
When she was 16 years old, Moses said that her life was in shambles.
It was then that Levi stepped back in as a big brother.
“I was going to North Eastern College, and I was getting into fights, always in trouble, failing at school. I was not in a good place. Levi was there for me and would advise me to turn around my life. He told me that I need to have strong, moral values as a young woman. If it was not for Levi I do not know what mindset I would be in today as a mother of three girls. Whatever tragedies happened in our lives, they just created a stronger bond between us as brother and sister. Levi was my rock. He was there for me for the rest of his life. I made mistakes in my life, but he was always there for me, to help me pick up the pieces and rebuild. He was a shining example of a brother,” said the sister.
Moses said when Levi became a father he took pride in his responsibilities.
“He was determined to live on the ‘straight and narrow’ road. He told me that now that we have children, we have to make a better life for them. He tried to show people by example and by word of mouth that you can enjoy a clean lifestyle,” said Moses.
Moses said when her brother died, she suffered a mental breakdown.
“I could not eat, sleep or do anything. I sought professional help and I pulled through. But I still have not gotten over my brother’s death. I can barely pass by the cemetery where he was buried. It is still hard up to this point, up to this day,” she said.
His family hopes that they will get justice.
• Anyone with information can send information to the TTPS app, or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or call the police emergency numbers at 555, 999, or 911.