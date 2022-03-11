Losing Uncle Siew

THE Ramnarine family of Brasso Piedra near Flanagin Town has been living with the absence of their beloved 85-year-old “Uncle Siew” who walked out of their home and was never found again.
Siew Ramnarine, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, left the family home at Doorbal Road at daybreak on July 7, 2021, and while security footage captured him briskly walking out of the street, his destination and fate remain unknown.
Weeks of relentless searches by his relatives, friends and neighbours, coupled with search strategies by experienced hunters, in theirs and surrounding villages, as well as the forested and river terrain, turned up empty.
Three weeks after he went missing, a police tracker dog failed to pick up his scent.
But to his nephew, Junior Ramnarine, if Uncle Siew is out there, he will find him.
On Wednesday, when the Express contacted Ramnarine by phone, he was driving his car, and still on the lookout for his uncle.
He said, “You would not believe this, but I am driving and still keeping an eye out for Uncle Siew. I was just in Chaguanas where some people remembered my uncle and asked me about the case. People never forgot about him and I never will. I will do everything I can to bring him home or get closure,” he said.
Uncle Siew was born on February 22, 1936, to his parents who raised him and his seven siblings in a cocoa estate in a forested area in Brasso Piedra, approximately ten kilometres (six miles) from the Ramnarine family’s current home.
Years later, the family moved into the village and he and his siblings attained primary school education at Mamoral Roman Catholic School.
He attained life skills, including carpentry and driving, which would shape his financial path.
Ramnarine recalled that one of Uncle Siew’s first jobs was as a driver for a cocoa estate owner in the village.
Years later, he obtained his vehicle, a Ford Cortina, and was the community taxi driver who transported schoolchildren and villagers working in and around Chaguanas.
“Everyone in our area travelled with Uncle Siew. The children loved him because he bought sno-cones for them. He treated everyone with respect, from the oldest person to the youngest child. This is probably one of the reasons when we started to search for him, a lot of people came out to help one way or the other,” said the nephew.
Ramnarine said following the taxi-driving job, his uncle was employed as a carpenter by a construction contractor in the 1970s and 1980s.
That contractor worked on building projects in north Trinidad such as the construction of the Lady Young flyover and the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.
Ramnarine remembered as a boy his uncle leaving home early on mornings for work in Port of Spain for several years.
From construction jobs, Uncle Siew returned to work on a citrus estate for a relative of his until he fell ill and retired in his 70s.
Failing memory
Fuelled by his strong work ethic but a failing physique, Uncle Siew spent his days with the Ministry of Agriculture employees of an animal breeding unit at Brasso Caparo.
“Lots of people thought he was employed there because you were sure to see him there from early morning, every day. But he just had this way that he could not stay home. It was about maybe ten minutes’ walk for him. He would buy a newspaper and stay there for hours as if he had a job there,” said Ramnarine.
When Uncle Siew’s memory started to fail, the employees of the breeding unit encouraged him to stay at home and they would visit with him.
Ramnarine recalled an incident where his elderly uncle broke down in tears when his memory failed him.
“One day he travelled to Chaguanas to cash his pension cheque. He forgot that he gave the money to someone to keep for him. But he couldn’t remember that and was looking for the money. He told me the pension dropped out in the maxi taxi. I told him ‘no’, the person put away the money for you. After that we did not allow him to travel anywhere unless someone accompanied him,” said Ramnarine.
Ramnarine said Uncle Siew was 80 years old when he suffered three consecutive strokes one night, which left him bedridden. After the fourth visit to the doctor, the doctor told the family that he would lose most of his memory.
Uncle Siew defied the odds and weeks later, his determination and words that “God will help him to walk again”, became a reality, said the nephew.
“His physical recovery went well but the only thing is his memory used to fail him. Uncle Siew would remember almost everything from a long time ago but nothing about what just happened. Sometimes he put his cellphone in the fridge,” said Ramnarine.
Restless night
The night before Uncle Siew walked out from the house, he seemed restless.
Around 10 p.m. he told Ramnarine’s wife that he was going for a walk.
With the State of Emergency and curfew regulations due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, she stopped him and said he should not leave because the curfew was in effect.
“He was kind of insistent that he go. I called my mother to talk to him because Uncle Siew thought she was his mother. She told him it is curfew time and Covid is out there, so he would get us in trouble. Eventually, he listened to her and he went to bed,” said the nephew.
However, that was the last time the family saw him.
The next morning Uncle Siew got up at daybreak and walked out, with his image picked up by a security camera that showed that at 6.20 a.m. he was on Doorbal Road.
A woman saw him at a junction at Doorbal Road, that leads out to Flanagin Town or Mamoral, which have connector roads that lead to other agricultural estates which are very isolated areas.
“She did not know he suffered with Alzheimer’s otherwise she would have called us. She was not sure which direction he went. If he headed to Mamoral Junction, then he would be heading to an area where we owned a piece of land years ago,” said the nephew.
That was one of the numerous areas combed by the search parties over the three weeks. They searched every road, bush, river, trace, track and village, stopping only because of the curfew hours.
“When he went missing there was a lot of rain and the rivers were swollen for several days. We wondered if he attempted to cross the river and he ended up slipping away. The hunters’ group joined us in searching the river, checked all of the blockages, but there was nothing that led us to him,” said the nephew.
No scent of Uncle Siew
Ramnarine said the Gran Couva police gave minimal effort and support.
“Imagine three weeks after we reported him missing, then the Anti-Kidnapping Unit turned up with a tracker dog but it didn’t pick up on anything. With the amount of time passed it might have been difficult to pick up anything,” he said. The search extended to neighbouring villages such as Couva, Gasparillo, and Chaguanas, and posters were stuck in gas stations from San Fernando to Rio Claro to Sangre Grande.
About two months after his disappearance, the family received a phone call from Valencia Police Station that Uncle Siew was found.
“Our hopes lifted a little, but I said I had to check it first. There was an old man at the station, but he did not fit his description at all. I felt so sad for the old man there because he was not sure what was going on. I gave him a little money for his troubles,” said Ramnarine.
It has been almost ten months since the disappearance and Ramnarine still hopes to locate his uncle.
“Anywhere I go, I look for him, for someone with a beard who may be among the homeless. My hope is still alive,” he said. “I am the closest thing to a son he has. When I was seven days old, he wrapped me in a curtain and took me with him fishing at a river nearby. He treated me as his own, and I treated him the best I could have, with patience and understanding. I want to bring him home,” said Ramnarine.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information to the TTPS app.