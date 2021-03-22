Two hikers lost in the forests of Chaguaramas on Sunday night were found safe by a team of police and search and rescue volunteers yesterday.
The Express was told that the two were part of a tour being conducted along a watercourse in the area on Sunday afternoon. The two hikers, a man and woman, were separated from the group along the North Coast Trail and could not find their way to the rest of the group.
As evening neared, the police were contacted to conduct a search for the missing hikers.
“The Chaguaramas police were contacted together with the Carenage police. A search rescue team (VSARATT) volunteer search and rescue association of Trinidad and Tobago was brought in together with Defence Force volunteer officers to help with the rescue,” a Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) official said.
Officers and volunteers began their search at 9.30 p.m. in the forested area but could not locate the hikers. At approximately 3.30 a.m. the Express was told that the search was suspended as flashlights and water were low in supply. Early yesterday morning, a team from the Defence Force joined the party and continued the search.
Not long after, the hikers were found near the tracking station. Though tired and dehydrated, they were said to be in good spirits. “At 6 a.m. this morning another team of officers from the Defence Force joined the VSARATT team, together with Carenage police, to head into the forest to rescue the hikers. The extraction was successful with finding the hikers. Both were in good spirits and praised everyone for their love and support,” VSARTT stated.