‘Lost files...extravagant gifts’

Extravagant gifts such as a Benelli M4 shotgun are being showered on several police officers and employees of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service by businessmen in exchange for fast-tracking gun licences.
The businessmen in question operate their establishments in Central Trinidad and Sea Lots.
The gifts act as inducements to officers in exchange for the fast-tracking of Firearm User’s Licences (FULs), variations and Firearm Dealer’s Licences.
The rewards include covering medical expenses at private institutions, land purchases, sophisticated firearm purchases, cash and home renovations.
Of the four officers whose conduct has come into question during the Sunday Express probe, two have commented or acknowledged receipt of questions posed.
One is no stranger to the media, as he has often chaired weekly police news briefings.
Provisional licences, FULs, variations and Firearm Dealer’s Licences are signed off by the Commissioner of Police.
Additionally, some employees holding managerial positions within the TTPS are also cashing in big for fast-tracking FUL windfall links.
They have resorted to investing in prime real estate and opening businesses using close relatives as fronts.
One such business is located in Woodbrook and currently houses a legal office.
The relatives and friends of these managers are the owners of Dealer’s Licences.
The managers in question charge from $45,000 upwards per FUL fast-tracking.
Their prices vary from first-time applications to variations.
Moreover, an ongoing Sunday Express investigation uncovered yet another racket involving the businessmen and some officers attached to the Firearms Section of the TTPS.
Completed files of applicants who are awaiting approval become temporarily “lost” and can only be retrieved when cash is paid to the businessmen by applicants.
The businessmen, through police officers, would ensure the approval process is speeded up.
Additionally the businessmen in question are donors who have signed on to the I Support Our Service (ISOS) initiative of the TTPS.
The ISOS, which was launched in 2019, is an initiative of Gary Griffith and his wife, Nicole. It involves businesses pledging support for the TTPS.
Support can take the form of giving police officers discounts or providing tangible items to the TTPS.
The Central businessman has a Dealer’s Licence and owns a security firm.
Further checks revealed the security firm was awarded a series of questionable multi-million-dollar contracts under the then-Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led government for services rendered to State-owned Water and Sewerage Authority.
The other businessman operates his enterprise in Sea Lots.
He was recently granted a Dealer’s Licence, having registered a tactical company on July 10, 2020.
Several efforts to contact both businessmen via phone for the past week to get comments from them have been unsuccessful.
Businessmen: FUL file ‘lost’
Several businessmen spoke to the Sunday Express during the months of January, February and last week outlining their experiences.
Their experiences with the Firearms Section of the TTPS and certain registered firearm dealers bore similarities.
A 45-year-old businessman who operates within the Central area said he applied late last year for his FUL.
“Officers came to my home, did an inspection, I submitted the required documents, they spoke with my neighbours and interviewed my wife. Three of my children live abroad and the fourth does not reside with me.”
The businessman said he was told by the divisional head that his file was submitted and a recommendation made for him to be approved.
“I even called the Firearms Section and was told the file is awaiting approval,” he said.
Last month, he visited a firearm dealer’s establishment, looking at the array of arms.
He was asked by the dealer certain questions, such as his name, etc.
The dealer “told me flat out, give him $35,000 and I will get my FUL within a week. I told him no, my file was awaiting approval. Two weeks ago, I called the Firearms Section, gave them my file number and was told they could not locate my file, I will have to re-apply.
“I went back to the dealer who asked that I pay $75,000 because the process had to start afresh and if I had accepted the initial offer, money would have been saved,” he said.
Another businessman said he visited the Firearms Section to check on his “lost application” and was shocked to see an officer who was last stationed in the Central Division and who has a slew of allegations against him “working normal, normal in the Firearms Section”.
“I just walked out when I saw him because I knew it was ‘eat ah food’ time,” he said.
A similar experience was related by another individual who called the Firearms Section to check on his application.
The officer (name called) who answered the phone worked part-time at the business establishment of a Central dealer and now holds a senior position within the section.
The Sunday Express contacted two of the police officers under question—a constable and a sergeant—last Friday afternoon.
The constable was not answering questions when contacted by phone at 6.19 p.m.
At 6.50 p.m., the questions were sent by WhatsApp to him.
1) Allegations have arisen that you received financial inducements from businessmen to fast-track FUL applications. How do you comment?
2) Have you received any financial inducements from businessmen (name called) to fast-track FUL applications?
Two blue ticks appeared shortly after, indicating the questions were read.
At 9.14 a.m. yesterday, a reminder was sent to him, indicating his responses were yet to be received.
There has been no response.
Contacted via phone on March 19, at 5.12 p.m. by the Sunday Express, the Sgt was asked to comment on the allegations made against him and his relationship with the Central and Sea Lots businessmen (names called).
Sunday Express: Are you, along with other police officers who are attached to the Firearms Section receiving cash from individuals, namely businessmen (names called) to assist with fast-tracking FUL applications?
Sgt: Well... that is untrue.
Sunday Express: Were you gifted a Benelli M4 shotgun by a businessman (name called) as a token of thanks for assisting with fast-tracking FUL applications?
Sgt: That is totally untrue. I do not own that.
Sunday Express: Have you ever driven or been in possession of any vehicle (licence plate, model of vehicle called) owned by El Socorro businessman (name called) as an inducement to fast-track said businessman’s application for two variations (file number called) two weeks ago?
Sgt: No.
Flashback
On December 13, 2019, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith advised people against paying anyone—including police officers—to secure an FUL.
Griffith had noted such payments would not in any way assist in fast-tracking their application. In an official statement, he said people were claiming they knew certain senior police officers who promised to assist in getting their FULs.
In the release, Griffith stated that the Firearms Section and the Office of Commissioner of Police adhered to a strict process for approving and issuing FULs.
He stated that for the period August 2017 to July 2018, approximately 423 applications were approved; and from August 2018 to the present, 1,887 FUL applications have been approved.
On September 13, 2018, at a Chaguanas Business Chamber breakfast meeting, Griffith said bribes at the going rate of $50,000 are being paid to police officers to fast-track applications for FULs. He had urged businessmen present to desist from paying to get their application to the top of the list, since they would be wasting their money.
He had also noted the buck stops with him, and he would adhere to the law in deciding who is eligible.
Last October, a Sunday Express investigation which had started 11 months earlier, reported that licensed dealers were charging “processing fees” to their clients to get expedited Firearm Users Licenses (FULs).
These fees start from $45,000 and reach within the vicinity of $80,000, depending on which dealer is approached.
The multi-million-dollar racket involved several registered firearm dealers catering to the business community.
Among those benefiting were several private security companies and the owners of well-known businesses throughout the country.