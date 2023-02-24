Lost Tribe takes top-band crown

THIS is a win for all Carnival stakeholders.
So said Valmiki Maharaj, Lost Tribe bandleader, following the release of the Band of the Year results by the National Carnival Commission (NCC) yesterday.
The Lost Tribe won 2023 Band of the Year, with its presentation 202WE.
Ronnie and Caro, which was declared the winner of Downtown Carnival on Wednesday, placed second. K2K Alliance and Partners won Medium Band of the Year and was also declared medium band winner of Downtown.
Small Band of the Year went to Tribal Connections Cultural Promotion with its presentation, Native Pride; while Moko Somokow won Mini Band of the Year with its presentation, Carnival.
Maharaj’s Lost Tribe—a part of the Tribe Carnival family of bands—told the Express via telephone yesterday that the band had its ups and downs, but he is happy for the win.
“The journey leading up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday was not an easy one. There were ups and downs because it has really been a hard year. It would be naive to think that it would have been easy, but I would like to congratulate everyone, all the Carnival stakeholders, the vendors, everyone who went out there and put in the work. This is dedicating work, so I dedicate this win to all of them,” Maharaj said.
In a subsequent news release, Maharaj stated: “I am so thankful for this moment that is unexpected. My focus this year, honestly, which was not on competition, it wasn’t on going to win anything because I felt like for each of us who made it to the road after surviving the pandemic and the past couple of months on the lead-up to Carnival 2023.
“That was a win in itself. Every day, I met other producers or other bandleaders on the road or other vendors in the Carnival. I said, you know, as we stand up here on this road and have made it to the road, for this to come right now, I just have to be more than thankful for it.
“I’m thankful to every single person who played a part in getting us here. And I would like to dedicate this to all those unsung heroes you don’t hear about; every person who sticks a gem and bends a wire to get those costumes, every route manager who led us safely and steered our ships. Thank you to them.”
Winners of the Medium Band of the Year, K2K Alliance and Partners, said hard work has paid off. Althea Norman, K2K bandleader, said she is happy that the band had been recognised for its hard work. “We never really expect to win because nothing is a given. You hope that after you do your best and put the work out there that it will be accepted.
“We are grateful and very thankful and humbled for the results we got. We will like to thank God and our supporters and the masqueraders. We are happy that we have been able to get into the heart of Trinidad and Tobago,” Norman said.
Large Band Results
1st: Lost Tribe -- 2020WE
2nd: Ronnie and Caro Mas Band – This is Paradise
3rd :Showtime Carnival -- Metamorphosis
Medium Band Results
1st:K2K Alliance and partners – World War – in The Time of Salome
2nd: Kinetic Mas - Cyber Nation
3rd: Image Nation -- Limbo
Small Bands
1st: Tribal Connections Cultural Promotion – Native Pride
2nd: The First Citizen Original Jab Jab - Festival of De Ancestors
3rd: Belmont Exotic Stylish Sailors – Celebration The Diamond Jubilee of Panorama – 1963 to 2023
Mini bands
1st: Moko Somokow – Carnival
2nd: Clown in Tounge -- Angelie Fancy Musical Clowns
3rd: Cheyenne People -- Cheyenne Sun Dancers