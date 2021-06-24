Lotto agents: Allow us to accept bill payments

LOTTO agents are placing all their bets on being allowed to offer their services for bill-paying customers and cellphone top-ups.
So said Trinidad and Tobago Lotto Agents Association (TTLAA) president Allen Campbell, who told the Express yesterday the agents are hopeful that at the Covid-19 news conference tomorrow Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will announce that at least 1,200 Lotto agents will be allowed to open in order to allow persons to pay their bills, along with being able to purchase phone cards.
“If the Lotto booths were open last week the long lines outside WASA offices, when the authority’s disconnection drive started, would not have occurred, as persons would have had a second option in order to pay their outstanding bills.
“How is it that the Western Union and MoneyGram can still be operational but not NLCB Lotto agents?” Campbell asked.
Campbell said these past five weeks of the lockdown, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, have been extremely hard on the agents as they did not recover from the first lockdown last year.
“The employees who work at the different Lotto booths are eligible for the salary relief grants and income support grants, but the agents do not qualify as they are self-employed.
“It has been tough, so we are hoping that at least we can open soon to transact the bill-payment process,” he said.
He also stated another area which needs to be urgently looked at is to amend the Gambling and Betting Act in order to deal with illegal gaming that is severely hurting the industry.
“I hope this amendment can happen soon and persons operating illegal gaming machines be charged a hefty fine. About $3.4 billion a year is lost due to the illegal gaming and these monies are then shipped to other countries,” Campbell lamented.
Contacted yesterday, National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) chairman Eustace Nancis agreed with Campbell that NLCB should have been considered as essential in this second lockdown so people could have still had that outlet to pay their respective bills.
Nancis indicated that for every month of the closure NLCB lost $250 million.
“We contribute over $300 million in the Consolidated Fund. In the future the Government should think of NLCB being essential as our contributions are not small, as they assist in the economy,” he said.
The chairman said a meeting is expected to be held next Tuesday with TTLAA to chart a way forward as they are aware the agents have been hit by the current lockdown.