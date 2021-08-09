Lotto agents glad to return

CLOSE to 90 per cent of Lotto agents and workers were glad to be back out yesterday after being closed for almost four months due to Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Government in May.
At last Saturday’s Ministry of Health Covid-19 news conference update, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that all National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) booths had been given the green light to reopen.
“But we urge operators and owners of these booths to ensure that masking is there and that social distancing is observed. Please do not allow patrons to congregate around the windows of your booths and cause problems. Let us take this opening as a good-faith sign and the confidence that we have in you and each other that we could do the right thing,” Deyalsingh said.
A worker, who did not want to be named, at Redo Wholesale’s Lotto booth on lower Charlotte Street, told the Express yesterday that sales were slow and she is hopeful that things will pick back up in the coming days.
“I’m grateful that we are back out as this second lockdown has been very tough for me being a single mother as well. We in the Lotto industry are hopeful that a third lockdown does not occur and persons abide by all the Covid-19 protocols,” the woman said.
A Lotto agent on Broadway in downtown Port of Spain, who also preferred not to be named, said things were very slow for the first day of reopening and he believes it’s due to the lack of spending power.
“Remember the retail sector isn’t open as yet so sales would not be bumper just as yet, People are not working and they are betting small money, $2 and $5, but we are hoping things will turn around soon. Also a lot of the Lotto booths in the malls are closed. I’m grateful to be back out in order to pay my rent and overhead expenses,” the proprietor said. A worker at a Sangre Grande Lotto booth, who only give her name as Dashrath, stated she was elated to be back out in order to meet her bills and pay expenses.
Happy at winning 23
Yesterday morning, the winning number in the first Play Whe draw since May was 23 (House). It was followed by 20 (Dog), 11 (Corbeau) and 26 (Fowl). Happy like pappy, Santa Cruz resident Ricardo Pierre said: “I won the 23. I just want to cash it. I am glad they reopened. People could finally get a small change. Some people use the small money and head to the grocery. Some people might even hit a bonanza. I am hoping to win again.”
A Charlotte Street cashier who reported for duty in the afternoon said: “It’s slow but it will pick up. People are not playing like before. They don’t have disposable income, they are not working.”
On Charlotte Street, hucksters and vendors who are diligent punters said they were scrutinising the numbers carefully.
A dread-locked man said: “I am not running out and playing like before. I am taking my time. Money is hard to come by so I just can’t spend it like before. Everybody is looking for money. We might try 14 (Money).”
Agents owe NLCB
And Electronic Lotto Agents Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ELAATT) president Allen Campbell said while the reopening is welcomed, the Lotto agents should not have been closed as last year it was considered as essential.
Campbell told the Express that a few Lotto agents did not open yesterday as their machines were suppressed by the National Lotteries Control Board for not paying their weekly fees.
“This is a matter that needs to be addressed soon...NLCB should have worked something out with these agents as things have been very hard and people have families to pay and bills to see about,” Campbell said.
The Express contacted NLCB chairman Eustace Nancis who said from all reports he received, out of the 1,200 Lotto agents, 1,050 were up and running yesterday.
“All draws went smoothly and there were no reports of any hiccups. For a first day, sales went reasonably well and should pick back up as the time progresses.”
Questioned on whether machines were deactivated as the agents did not pay their weekly fees, Nancis said he did not want to comment on that as such information was not before him as to how many agents’ machines were deactivated.
“All I can say is 90 per cent of Lotto agents reopened and some decided to reopen later this week so I do not want to give an inaccurate figure as too how much agents owe us money at this point,” Nancis added.
The NLCB has added an extra $2 million to the existing Lotto Plus jackpot, taking it to approximately $7.2 million for tomorrow’s draw.
Before the closure in May, the jackpot stood at $5.2 million.