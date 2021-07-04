Lotto agents want Covid aid

THE Electronic Lotto Agents Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ELAATT) is displeased that the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) has not addressed their outstanding issues in a timely manner one of which is the pandemic relief grant for lotto agents.
Speaking to the Express last Thursday, ELAATT’s president Allen Campbell said the association held a virtual meeting with members of the NLCB board last Tuesday, at which a number of issues was discussed.
Campbell said last year when the first lockdown occurred the association asked for a pandemic relief grant for Lotto agents, but that seemed to have been ignored and now with a second lockdown, there was no mention of any kind of assistance for the agents, who are struggling to survive.
On the issue of the weekly fee which the Lotto agents have to pay to NLCB, Campbell said it was increased from $15 to $100 last year.
Another matter Campbell brought up in the meeting was the suppression of machines if the agents do not pay their weekly deposits.
He said a suggestion was made to the board members that a moratorium be put in place for the respective agents to honour their debts.
“One of the board members was adamant that this could not be accommodated but then he gave in and said each agent in debt will be treated on a case-by-case basis. NLCB did not divulge how many agents are in debt and the outstanding monies, because we would have assisted by talking to agents to deal with the outstanding monies owed,” Campbell said.
Contacted for comment, NLCB’s chairman Eustace Nancis on Thursday said with respect to the pandemic relief grant for the Lotto agents, the board did not approve it, but did not divulge what was the reason for the non-approval.
Nancis indicated that a day after the meeting, a document with NLCB’s responses to the queries from ELAATT was emailed to the association and a copy went to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister.
With regard to the $100 fee, NLCB stated in the document that the weekly fee is specified in the agent’s contract. It covers the following costs, which are incurred by the NLCB and for which agents are not charged:
lNormal maintenance and repair cost for terminals and other equipment provided to the agents which are also free of charge
lConsumables including play slips, pencils, rolls and brochures
lMarketing support, promotions and promotional material, including ticket dispensers, point of sale material, results charts
lSignage and outdoor branding
lBank charges
lToll free support of Hotline
lAgent and operator training
The document further stated that the fee was suspended in June 2020 to provide some relief to agents following the Covid-19 lockdown in April and May 2020.
The agents were granted nine months of relief and the fee was reinstated in March 2021.
“Given the agents are contracted to generate minimum weekly sales of $25,000, which will earn them a minimum weekly commission of $2,250, so a fee of $100 per week is hardly onerous,” the document stated.
With respect to the suppression of machines, the NLCB document said agents’ machines are suppressed when the agent has defaulted on his debt. This is a breach of contract and NLCB is obliged to take the necessary action to recover its debt.
“Agents who have been suppressed and subsequently repay their debt can have their terminals reactivated. A reactivation fee of $500 is charged. The fee can be avoided once payments are made timely and this is standard business practice,” the document added.