People from all walks of life play Lotto, Play Whe and other games, bringing millions of dollars to the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) yearly.
Yesterday, the NLCB did not hesitate to give back, rescuing people in need of food.
Following yesterday’s Express lead story, headlined “Hunger heartbreak”, the State enterprise forked out $150,000 for the Living Water Community (LWC) to purchase food supplies to distribute to the poor and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LWC assistant director Rosemarie Scott responded by saying she is grateful for the generous gesture by the NLCB to assist many who are in need at this time of the pandemic.
“The generosity of the private and corporate sector has also been overwhelming, from financial assistance to food hampers, and Living Water thanks them for this,” she said.
Scott said it’s always heart-warming to see T&T rally together and support each other in dire times.
On Wednesday morning, the LWC was forced to turn away close to 400 people who showed up, hoping to get food hampers for their families. The centre was only able to distribute 400 hampers on that day.
Those who were turned away were told to return today for help.
LWC founder and director Rhonda Maingot told the Express on Wednesday it broke her heart when families were turned away.
In a desperate attempt to secure enough hampers to meet the demand expected today, the LWC reached out to the NLCB for help.
NLCB board member and chairman of the NLCB sponsorship committee Dwight Andrews said the urgent call was unexpected, but the company immediately sprang into action.
“I immediately summoned the board by way of a WhatsApp group and we got $150,000 approved for them. I must compliment the workers of NLCB because within under one hour, we got the money into the account for Living Water. We were very glad to assist in that regard,” he told the Express during a telephone interview yesterday.
“On a whole, though, this lines up with where we are trying to go right now because the NLCB participates in a lot of sports and culture. But with COVID-19 now none of these events are really going forward, so we have redirected our efforts to try and help as much as we can with the temporary poverty situation that we are facing. We obviously cannot help everybody, but we are trying to do our bit,” he added.
In the case of the LWC, Andrews said the centre never asked for cash, but help. “They were quite prepared to ask us to go and buy $150,000 worth of hampers. But because they have arrangements with suppliers, because they do this all the time, they can actually get a better spend for the buck than we at NLCB can,” he said.
NLCB hard hit
Andrews noted the NLCB was reeling from losses due to the pandemic. The organisation is listed among the non-essential services that are to remain closed until May 15.
Andrews explained a percentage of the NLCB’s revenue goes towards its Sports and Cultural Fund, which is used for sponsorships. He said prior to COVID-19, the value of the fund was around $25 million.
“COVID-19 is going to have a significant impact on our revenues. And therefore, it is going to impact how much we are going to help. What we are helping groups such as the Living Water Community with now is the sums of money that had been already earned before COVID-19, where the appropriate percentage was not yet spent on sports and culture. So what we are doing now is redirecting the funds to helping as far as possible because there are no sporting events or cultural events due to COVID-19,” he explained.
“We feel very happy to align ourselves with Living Water. This is taxpayers’ money, so we have to be careful how we distribute or spend it, so having an established organisation such as Living Water makes it easier for us to do. We are directing our help to ensure it hits the needy.
“We want to ensure our money gets to the destination, and this is why we really prefer to deal with organisations with an established track record, where we feel comfortable in placing taxpayers money for a purpose like that...,” he added.